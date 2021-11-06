Butte volleyball punches ticket to state tournament

BUTTE — The Butte volleyball team took fourth place in the Western AA tournament in Kalispell, which concluded Saturday, and qualified for the Class AA state tournament.

"I'm so proud of these girls, their resilience has been absolutely amazing," said Bulldogs coach Shane Jorgensen. "In the last four, four and a half weeks, they have been fun to be around. They know what it takes to win. I just I can't say enough about them."

The win that clinched a tournament berth for Butte was a dominant sweep of Helena Capital 25-22, 25-22, 25-18. The Bulldogs had the lead during every timeout.

"They came in determined," Jorgensen said. "And to be honest with you, when we walked onto the court, I watched capital warm up this morning, probably about 10 minutes before we even got on the court. I don't know if relaxed is the right word, or confident. I'm not sure. But Capital was out on the court actually stretching, running and getting going, and cheering. We walked out on that court with a confidence I haven't seen before. You just you knew when we took the court today, we weren't losing that game."

Mollee Conlan led the attack with 10 kills and Katie Keller had 14 assists and a team-high three aces. Conlan, Teagan Kennis, Kennadie McMahon and Laura Rosenleaf had two blocks apiece. Jordyn Bolton and Keller had 10 and nine digs, respectively.

The Bulldogs' dominant effort came just a day after a tough loss to Missoula Sentinel in the undefeated semifinals.

"The way they came out today, after a hard fought battle last night against Sentinel, I didn't know how they were going to respond," Jorgensen said. "But they showed me they were ready to go."

Butte fell to Glacier 3-1 in the consolation final, a team the Bulldogs have played even throughout the year.

"That was the fourth time we played them. The first two to five games. And of course, we got them in three the other night. They kind of repaid us a little bit today. But the pressure of state being off or just not having to worry about going to state I think was probably where we had a little bit of a letdown. We weren't too worried about getting real excited. We came out on fire that first game and did well. And then our passing kind of went downhill a little bit. And I can't say that was the only thing that happened. They just had our number. They were a better team."

The loss gives the Bulldogs a No. 4 seed in next week's state tournament. Play will resume Thursday in Missoula.

