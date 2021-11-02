Butte Sports Hall of Fame accepting nominations

The Butte Sports Hall of Fame is now accepting nominations for the Class of 2022, according to a Monday evening release from Butte Sports. The deadline is Dec. 31 at midnight.

A public forum will be held Jan. 12, 2022 at the McQueen Club, during which people can present on behalf of nominees in front of the selection committee.

Athletes must be 15 years or more removed from high school and finished competing at their highest level of their sport to be eligible for selection. Categories are also available for head coaches, old timers (50-plus years) and contributors. Athletes nominated the last several selection processes do not need to be re-nominated. Re-nominations can be made for providing more information on a nominee.

Athletes must be nominated to be considered for the Butte Sports Hall of Fame.

The 2022 inductees will be named in February 2022. The Green Jacket and Induction ceremonies will be held July 15 and 16, 2022, at the Butte Civic Center.

Nominations can be made online at ButteSports.com or by contacting Butte Sports Hall of Fame Executive Director Bill Foley at 406-491-3022 or foley@buttesports.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0