Butte High Silver B's induction ceremony set for Oct. 8

BUTTE — Members of the 1995 and 1996 Butte High School football teams are scheduled to join the Butte High Silver B’s on Oct. 8 prior to the Class AA football game between the Bulldogs and visiting Kalispell Glacier at Naranche Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

The Silver B Organization is comprised of men who earned their varsity football letters at Butte High School 25 years ago or more. Scott Paffhausen is the historian and president, Matt Pelletier is the Treasurer and Dean Ericson is the Secretary of the group. There are also inductions for Golden B’s, players who earned their first varsity football letter 50 years ago, and Diamond B’s, players who lettered 75 years ago.

This year’s 82nd annual meeting and double-induction ceremony will see the inductions of those who first lettered for the Bulldogs in 1995 and 1996 as Silver B’s, in 1970 and 1971 as Golden B’s, and in 1945 and 1946 as Diamond B’s.

The 82nd annual meeting and dinner will be held at the Elks Lodge at 206 W Galena prior to the game. All Silver B members, including our new 2021 inductees, will be in attendance at Naranche Stadium on Oct. 8 for an on-field pre-game ceremony, and to cheer on this years’ version of the Butte High Bulldogs football team.

Any questions concerning the upcoming Butte High Silver B Induction Ceremony, or for more information about our organization please contact Scott Paffhausen at 406-490-9956.

