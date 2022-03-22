Butte Central's Dougie Peoples named Southwestern A MVP

BUTTE — Class A standout Dougie Peoples, of the state champion Butte Central Maroons, was named boys Southwestern A MVP, according to a Monday release.

Peoples, who was Class A's leading scorer for the second straight year during the Maroons' 2021-22 campaign, averaged 23.42 points per game including 37 points in the championship against Lewistown during which he drained a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give Central the 61-58 victory. The Maroons' junior also received All-State and First-Team All-Conference honors.

Dillon's Ainsley Shipman was named girls Southwestern A co-MVP along with Hamilton's Layne Kearns. Shipman averaged 13.07 points and Kearns 13.3. Both also received All-State and First-Team All-Conference honors.

Rounding out the All-State and First-Team All-Conference roster for the boys was, Dillon's Connor Curnow, Dillon's Jonathan Kirkley, Butte Central's Kyle Holter and Frenchtown's Connor Michaud.

Hamilton's Asher Magness, Frenchtown's Devin Shelton, Butte Central's Eric Loos, Hamilton's Eli Taylor and Corvallis' Donovan Potter took home Second-Team All-Conference.

Honorable mentions included: East Helena's Kaeden Sager, Dillon's Callahan Hoffman, Corvallis' Aaron Powell, Butte Central's Bryson Sestrich, Hamilton's Tyson Rostad, Frenchtown's Eli Quinn and Dillon's Caden Hansen.

Butte Central's Brooke Badovinac and Hamilton's Taryn Searle completed the girls All-State and First-Team All-Conference roster. Frenchtown's Sadie Smith was named First-Team All-Conference.

Dillon's Lauryn Petersen, Stevensville's Claire Hutchison, Corvallis' Madeline Gilder, Butte Central's Sofee Thatcher and East Helena's Dymon Root were named Second-Team All-Conference.

Honorable mentions were as follows: Dillon's Halle Fitzgerald, Butte Central's Ella Moodry, Frenchtown's Demi Smith, Hamilton's Mya Winkler, Dillon's Jordyn Walker, Frenchtown's Cassidy Bagnell and Dillon's Evey Hansen.

