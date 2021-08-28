Butte Central volleyball takes 2nd at Tip-off Tournament in Ronan

BUTTE — The Butte Central volleyball team settled for second place Saturday at the Tip-off Tournament in Ronan.

After earning a split with Columbia Falls, 25-15, 12-25, the Maroons defeated Libby 25-13, 25-12 to wrap up pool play. They earned the top seed in the Southwest pool, before losing to the Northwest pool's top team and tournament champion Ronan, 25-19, 25-17.

“Taking first out of our pool, second overall, not a bad tourney for us," said Butte Central coach Becky Hancock in an email to The Montana Standard. "We played some pretty solid games again this morning in pool play. The seeding game against Ronan we just couldn’t quite keep up. Ronan runs a quick offense and I felt we did well with it at times, but then the unforced errors on our side ended up costing us."

For the entire day, Maycee Anderson led the team in digs with 40. Ella Moodry had a team-high 12 kills. Mia Keeley tallied 30 assists to go along with three aces and six kills.

"That’s what these pre-season tourneys are all about; learning and growing from your mistakes, and becoming better as a team," Hancock said. "Bottom line though, these girls played their hearts out this weekend, had a great tourney & they need to be proud of that.”

Next up for the Maroons is the Manhattan Tournament starting Sept. 4.

