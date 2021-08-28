Butte boys soccer beats Big Sky 3-0 for 1st win of season

BUTTE — After a tough season opener against defending champ Missoula Hellgate, the Bulldogs bounced back for a 3-0 victory over the Missoula Big Sky Eagles on Saturday in Missoula.

"We definitely didn't have quite the pressure on our defense that we did against Hellgate," said Butte coach Cody Carpenter. "But they played really well. They were solid."

Jack Luoma got the scoring going, as his penalty kick found the back of the net to put the Bulldogs up 1-0 in the first half. Boyd Dewitt extended the Butte lead roughly 25 minutes into the first half with his second goal of the season. Luoma picked up an assist on the play.

Riley Doyle added some more insurance during the second half. He scored off a Cameron Tobiness corner kick.

"The boys enjoy those bus rides home after a victory like that," Carpenter said.

Carpenter also pointed out that he was pleased with the way his team was able to control the ball.

"We want to continue to possess to progress," he said. "So we're not just passing it, but we're passing it and moving it up the field. I thought we did a pretty good job of that today. Occasionally we'd get a bad touch and then we turn it over, but all in all we probably had the ball 65% (of the time) to their 35%."