Bare-knuckle boxing returns to Butte
Bare-knuckle boxing returns to Butte

Bare-knuckle boxing is making its return to the Mining City. This time, it'll be at the Civic Center on Friday night with some Halloween flavor.

BMF Champion Timmy Mason will defend his title against Kaos Kelly in the main event. Eric Lopez will square off against Travis Karpinnen in the co-main.

Also on the undercard, Butte native Nikkie Starcevich will make her debut against Billie Gwin.

Candy will be given out to all children in attendance.

The after party will be held at the Butte Depot, and $500 in prize money is on the line for the best costume. For VIP tables go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/murderers-row-tickets-187788810387?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

