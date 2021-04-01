 Skip to main content
Advantage Butte Volleyball Classic coming to Civic Center, MAC
BUTTE — The Butte Civic Center and MAC will be hosting the Advantage Butte Volleyball Classic on Friday and Saturday.

With restrictions lifted and concession stands fully open, this will mark the first time since March 13, 2020 that these venues will host an event without having to adhere to health and safety guidelines. 

The AAU event will welcome 55 teams from across the state. Age groups include 12U, 14U, 16U and 18U.

The Civic Center will also welcome the state competition for the U.S. Amateur Wrestling Association taking place May 1–2. May 14–16 will see a youth basketball tournament and MMA fights will be held June 4. 

Matthew Kiewiet is the sports editor for the Montana Standard and sports betting columnist for 406MTSports. Email him at matthew.kiewiet@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter @mattkiewiet406.

