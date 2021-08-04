Butte to celebrate Continental Divide Trail Gateway Community designation

Butte Convention Visitor Bureau will host the Continental Divide Trail Coalition to celebrate Butte's designation as the newest Continental Divide Trail Gateway Community at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Butte Chamber of Commerce, 1000 George St.

Butte joins several other southwest Montana cities as a gateway community. Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher will read a proclamation and join in a partnership with the Butte Convention Visitor Bureau/Chamber of Commerce, Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest and Butte trail user groups to help promote and maintain the trail. Door prizes, including tickets to the Mother Lode Theatre’s Vegas Variety Show, will highlight the event.

CDT gateway communities are welcoming destinations along the Continental Divide Trail for people from around the world looking to experience the trail. Towns and counties designated as official gateway communities are those that CDTC recognizes as friendly to trail users and dedicated to the completion and protection of the trail. CDT gateway communities support the Continental Divide Trail Coalition in completing, promoting and protecting the CDT.