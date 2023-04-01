Tags
A licensed mental health counselor in Butte must pay nearly $50,000 in restitution for bilking Medicaid and can't bill the program for five years.
The deformed horn of a bighorn ram tagged him with the nickname 'Snailhorn.' He lived a full life in spite of limitations tied to the horn's i…
A judge sentenced a Butte man to three years in custody of the Montana Department of Corrections on Thursday for his seventh DUI conviction.
The family of a 65-year-old Butte man says he had to have his leg amputated and later died as a result of poor care, negligence and elder abuse
Butte police officers respond to multiple crimes in and around Butte.
