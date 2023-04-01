Butte sixth grader Connor Buerger, 12, bites into a serving of beans and toast, a popular Irish dish that his teacher made for the class on March 31 at Kennedy Elementary School. During the month of March sixth graders in Brett Ueland's class has been meeting virtually with Irish children from the Beara Peninsula. Each week the classes create presentations on topics like local history, food and sports. Children met with grandparents researched local history to find direct connections with the Irish students.