The Butte Miners and Dillon Cubs split their doubleheader on Sunday afternoon in Dillon.

The Cubs defeated the Miners in a low-scoring opening game, 5-3. The game was tied up until the bottom of the sixth inning, until Dillon posted three runs to take the lead.

Butte scored one run with its last opportunity at the plate but couldn’t pull off the comeback.

Tyler Lagunas and Taylor Handlos each drove in a run in the Cubs’ winning effort. Damon Skradki delivered for Dillon on the mound, earning the win and striking out five batters.

The Miners responded to the loss in a big way, defeating Dillon 20-3 in the second leg of the doubleheader.

Gavin Trudgeon got the win for Butte, striking out four batters and allowing only four hits through four innings of work.

Rye Doherty and Sean Ossello led the offensive charge for the Miners, combing for nine runs batted in. Doherty hit a double and triple while driving in five runs. Sean Ossello added four runs batted with four hits in the game, including a triple.

Through four matchups this season, the Miners hold a 3-1 advantage over the Cubs. With both teams adding a win and a loss to their record, the Miners are now 14-5 overall, while the Cubs sit at 5-10.

Both Butte and Dillon will be back in action on Wednesday. The Miners will open the Keith Sell Tournament against the Helena Reps, while the Cubs’ will travel to take on the Gallatin Valley Outlaws.