BUTTE — The Butte Miners got back to their winning ways on Friday afternoon in Lewistown, defeating the Havre Northstars in dramatic fashion, 12-11.

With the game all knotted up in the bottom of the seventh inning, Butte catcher Quinn Cox hit a single to drive in the game-winning run.

Through four innings of play, the Miners held a commanding lead over the Northstars, 10-5. Havre stormed back with a five-run fifth inning to tie the game.

Cox’s clutch walk-off helped Butte avoid its second consecutive loss after falling to the Bitterroot Bucs on Thursday, breaking the team’s 30-game winning streak.

Butte scored 10 of its 12 runs in only two innings, opening the game with a four-run inning and posting six runs in the fourth inning.

Rye Doherty led the way for the Miners offensively, driving in three runs with a double in the fourth inning. Anthony Knott, Cayde Stacjar and Kaden Mcgillen each drove in one run for Butte.

Trey Hansen was on the mound for the Miners and pitched through the first four innings, allowing two hits and five runs while striking out six batters. Tyler Duffy closed the game with over two innings of work, allowing one hit and one run while striking out four.

Butte is back on the diamond on Saturday, taking on the Lethbridge Miners at 1 p.m. followed by a matchup with the Belgrade Bandits at 3:30 p.m.