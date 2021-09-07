Butte Exchange Club plans 9/11 'Field of Honor'

The Butte Exchange Club will honor first responders and victims of the 9/11 attack on this 20th anniversary of that terrible tragedy. There will be "Field of Honor" flags placed at the High Altitude Speed Skating Oval off Continental Drive near the I-90 exit on Sept. 10-11.

Exchange Club of Butte has done several previous Field of Honor events to show respect for service men and women who gave their lives for our country, as well as victims of child abuse. While this year's Field of Honor will have fewer flags, the sentiment continues the Exchange Club's mission. This year's field will also honor essential workers and first responders in the COVID-19 pandemic. A flag in the display will honor the Oklahoma City bombing on Aug. 19, 1995 that took 168 lives.

While there will be no celebrity speeches or public gatherings, it is hoped that many people will take some time to drive to the site and visit that vigil to commemorate such an important day of tragedy and heroism that has changed the lives of the American people.

Donations of appreciation will be given to the United Veterans Council of Butte and may be mailed to The Butte Exchange Club, PO Box 763, Butte MT 59703.

