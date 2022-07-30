Subdivisions progress in Anaconda

For the past few years or so, new subdivisions have been underway in Anaconda for residents and those hoping to move there.

The five subdivisions are part of a years-long effort to revitalize the town and make it more attractive, said Chief Executive of Anaconda-Deer Lodge County, Bill Everett.

While one of the subdivisions, Penn Street, is completed, the other four are still in some stage of progress.

Among the changes in Anaconda are new infrastructure, including a new waste water treatment plant, streets and street lights, new businesses like Murdoch’s, a new hotel, and “a great amount of cleanup of environmental damage” that resulted from the smeltering in Anaconda’s past.

“The housing market is really taking off in Anaconda for the first time in 45 years,” Everett said.

SMELTER CITY ESTATES

Smelter City Estates on Marcus Daly Drive is a project of Anaconda resident Kevin Orrino and his associates. According to Orrino, the subdivision has been underway for roughly 20 years, when Orrino and others purchased the tract of land from the city, which sold it in an effort to generate taxes and stimulate the economy.

Orrino said the project is separated into three “phases.” The first phase started in 2002, the second sometime around 2009, and the third in 2020. The third phase is the biggest with 21 lots, Orrino said. The first phase includes five lots and the second has six.

When the project started out, there were 30 acres. Now, Orrino said, there are about 12 acres left for phase three.

Each lot is between .4 acres and 1 acre, he said.

“These are not first-time homes,” Orrino said. “They’re level-up homes. We were shot down with duplexes and fourplexes and condos. People didn’t want all that density up on the hill.”

Orrino said that as of now, about half of the lots in phase three are spoken four, and he projects that it’ll be completed by October 2022.

“It’ll be a huge addition to Anaconda’s tax base,” he said. “And help the housing problem in Anaconda.”

He added that the vision 20 years ago was to provide local contractors work within Anaconda, but now, because they’re one to two years out, it’s a little challenging for lot buyers.

OLD WORKS ESTATES

Headed by Discover Anaconda, Old Works Estates' executive director Adam Vauthier said the idea for the subdivision started roughly two-and-a-half years ago. Construction started in May.

This subdivision will have 34 lots, Vauthier said. Each lot will be between 7,500 and 12,500 square feet, he said.

While Discover Anaconda isn’t usually in the business of selling land, it saw a need for housing in Anaconda and entered a private-public partnership with the county where the county will be reimbursed after lots begin to sell.

Discover Anaconda won’t profit from the deal, Vauthier said, but that wasn’t the intention.

“(Anaconda) so badly needed houses,” he said. “And we needed to show developers if they came in and did a subdivision, they’re going to sell their land.”

The organization’s goal is to sell the lots for as inexpensively as they can, so people still have money to build, Vauthier said. He said that he projects the lots will be completed by the middle of September, except for paving.

Vauthier said that he thinks the demand for housing in Anaconda and Butte is due to a number of things.

“There are a few factors,” he said. “Bill Everett is kind of the energizer bunny when it comes to business attraction. And then there’s Missoula-Bozeman refugees coming to Anaconda and Butte … and people are working remotely now, looking for places like Anaconda and places in Montana where they have beautiful access to outdoor amenities.”

Vauthier added that there’s been an increase in local business and professionals moving into town, and said this is the first time Anaconda’s seen population growth since the early 90s.

He said Discover Anaconda will manage the subdivision until 50% of lots are sold, and will then turn over control to the homeowner’s association. While there is a developer interested in building townhouses on the east-end street that first-time homebuyers could purchase.

While most of the single-family homes will probably be suitable for those looking to downsize their current home, Discover Anaconda is hoping to reach "a lot of different audiences."

THE COTTAGES AT OLD WORKS

The Cottages at Old Works are near the Old Works Estates and Penn Street, and headed by Susie and Steve Cavanaugh.

The subdivision originally started as an effort for the Cavanaughs to be closer to their daughter. They built a cottage by the Old Works Golf Course, and loved it so much, they decided it could be bigger.

"They're the most fun little things in the world," Susie Cavanaugh said.

The vision is a total of 15, 660-square-foot cottages, Susie Cavanaugh said. The cottages will come with “high-end” amenities, she said, including a fireplace, a four-person Jacuzzi on the deck, a two-person Jacuzzi bath in the restroom, the best-quality cabinets they could find, LG brand appliances and more.

The idea started four or five years ago but construction didn’t start until last fall, she said.

The model, which is the Cavanaugh’s cottage, will hopefully be finished in time for the grand opening in August, she said. They plan to finish the second Cottage in October or November and eventually plan to add a two-story office/gym and chapel that has a recording studio.

Guests could potentially rent the cottages out and use the chapel for weddings, she said.

"People are doing smaller weddings now, like at the Rock Creek Resort, people will have weddings with 10 or 15 people instead of having gigantic weddings," Cavanaugh said. "They’d rather come and rent out the whole place and enjoy the golf course, or if it’s a winter wedding, the ski hill."

While they don’t know yet whether they’re going to sell all the cottages or rent them out, she said they’re open-minded about how they will be used.

“They’re for everybody and whatever they want to use it for,” Cavanaugh said. “We're approved for nightly, weekly, monthly rentals or to buy.”

The process has taken longer than they anticipated because of supply-chain shortages for some of their amenities, but the positive side to that, Cavanaugh said, is that she and her husband can refine what they want to use the cottages for.

She said the lot is about 2.18 acres stretched across the river, and that she knows some people are already excited about the subdivision. Particularly, the city and county have made it an enjoyable experience to build a subdivision there.

“I’ve never worked in a county or city where the people that are running the city are so pro-whatever is good for the city,” Cavanaugh said of Anaconda and Everett in regards to how smooth building a subdivision has been.

BETSY PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT

The subdivision by Georgetown Lake is owned by Southern Cross Company, which developer John Fitzpatrick owns one-third of.

The subdivision will have two phases, he said. The first will have 11 lots for single family homes, and 12 in phase two. He said the subdivision covers more than 23 acres.

“There are seven acres or more of greenspace,” Fitzpatrick said. “Roads take a fair amount of acres, so there are 12 acres of land in lots.”

He said the lots vary from a half-acre to .95 acres.

Fitzpatrick, like Cavanaugh, said that Anaconda makes it fairly easy to create a subdivision.

“They have a very clear subdivision application,” he said. “It lists all data you need to provide them, you get a review, and if you do a good job on the front end, it sails.”

He said currently, the company is building roads, they’ll get electric lines in in the fall, and the first phase of the subdivision won’t be completed until next spring or summer.

PENN STREET

The Penn Street subdivision, also owned Fitzpatrick, was completed in November 2021, he said, and each of the 13 lots have sold out. The lots are meant for single family homes.

“I recognized that there was a real demand for housing in Anaconda,” Fitzpatrick said. “I spotted a piece of land and saw it go undeveloped for 30 years, so I went forward with it.”

He said the subdivision is a little under three acres.

“We’ve got a housing crisis in this state right now,” Fitzpatrick said. “Subdivision activity is going to have to pick up all cities and counties to accommodate for needs in people’s housing.”