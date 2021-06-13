 Skip to main content
NWE recognized for women on boards
NorthWestern Energy logo

NorthWestern Energy was recognized by 50/50 Women on Boards, the leading global education and advocacy campaign driving the movement toward gender balance and diversity on corporate boards, as a “3+” company for having three or more women on its corporate board of directors.

With three women directors — Britt Ide, Linda Sullivan and Mahvash Yazdi —representing 37% of its corporate board seats, NorthWestern Energy has made a business decision aligning with independent research that demonstrates when three or more women serve on a board, profitability, productivity, and workplace engagement increase.

“Our experience is that board members who bring different perspectives, who challenge one another and management constructively, and who ultimately come together to support a direction, help both the board and management make better decisions,” said Bob Rowe, NorthWestern Energy’s chief executive officer.

“Investors, legislative mandates, and enlightened leaders continue to make institutional decisions that reinforce the business advantages of gender balance,” said Betsy Berkhemer-Credaire, CEO of 50/50 Women on Boards. “We are pleased to recognize NorthWestern Energy for prioritizing this business imperative that benefits stakeholders and shareholders.”

