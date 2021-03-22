NorthWestern Energy Montana customers to see higher bills

NorthWestern Energy customers will see an increase in the cost of the natural gas supply on their bills, according to a news release.

The company purchased some natural gas for its Montana customers from the market to provide for the extreme weather that gripped the state and Midwest the first half of February.

The company said the record energy demand throughout the Midwest caused natural gas prices to spike. NorthWestern Energy Montana residential and commercial natural gas customers will see that higher cost of the natural gas supply reflected on their bill on the item “Natural Gas Supply.” The increase will be $0.10 per therm in March, about a $10 increase on the average residential bill. Customers will have an additional $0.10 per therm increase in April, and a smaller increase in May.

By July, NWE expects natural gas supply rates to return to more normal levels.

This change is in accordance with NorthWestern Energy’s monthly natural gas tracker, the actual cost of natural gas supply purchases. Customer natural gas supply rates increase or decrease monthly through the natural gas tracker.

The rate to deliver natural gas to Montana customers is unchanged.

NorthWestern Energy encourages anyone concerned about their ability to pay a higher energy bill to contact the company’s customer service department. More information is available, including information about payment arrangements and links to payment assistance programs at www.northwesternenergy.com.

