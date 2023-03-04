The wait is over: four months after the departure of former Butte YMCA CEO Phil Borup in September, a replacement has been named and she's already looking to the future.

Stephanie Feist, who started at the Butte Y on Wednesday, has been working at YMCAs all over the country for the past 24 years, and she’s looking forward to potentially making Butte's her last stop until she retires.

Feist, who's in her mid-50s, said she’s worked at YMCAs in an estimated seven different communities “with elevating levels of responsibility.”

She’s worked at Ys in Washington, Maine, New Hampshire, and most recently, Virginia, to name a few. She’s also lived in Texas, Georgia and North Carolina. She said she accepted the CEO position at the end of January.

“What brought me to Butte was certainly the opportunity with the YMCA but it also marries with my love of the outdoors,” Feist said, adding she is an avid outdoorswoman with interest in kayaking and wildlife photography.

She has a bachelor’s in psychology from the University of Montevallo in Alabama and a master's in education from Mary Hardin Baylor in Belton, Texas.

Through all the moves, her commitment to the Y has stayed consistent, and Feist says it’s because of the impact the organization has on people.

“Every day we make a difference in people's lives. Sometimes it's dramatic in providing childcare for someone that has no ability to pay at all, or getting someone off of meds through better fitness and nutrition … and teaching people to swim and not be afraid of the water,” Feist said.

Feist said the former CEO, Borup, left the organization in good shape financially, with a strong board and staff, so she has a sturdy foundation to expand on.

“I was excited that many of the programs that I’ve experienced make a large impact are already in place here,” Feist said, including the Fritz Apostel Dream, a program that teaches Butte third-graders water safety, and Active Teens, which allows sixth-, seventh-, and eighth-graders free membership to the Y.

She said that many Ys across the country are implementing water safety programs with first-, second- or third-graders, because they’ve determined it’s a good age to start that training. She also said the more “progressive” Ys are looking into pre-teen programs like active teens.

“That's a progressive thing that some people would look at and be like, Oh, that's a whole bunch of trouble to look into and fix … but, that's actually what you want to do to not only help the Y thrive, but to help the community thrive, if you’re helping teenagers become productive young adults,” Feist said.

Borup, who brought the organization back from the brink of closure when he started, left big shoes to fill, said Colin Higgins, vice president of the Butte Y’s board and chair of the CEO search committee.

The board of the Butte Y worked closely with the YMCA national to make sure it was doing its due diligence and going through the process correctly to “hire the absolute right person for this job,” Higgins said.

Higgins said the board narrowed the applications for CEO down to 10 applicants, and held eight preliminary interviews over Zoom. It then invited three applicants, including Feist, for in-person interviews.

He said Feist “blew them away” over Zoom, and that when they met her in person, “she was exactly who we thought she was.”

“She really shined through,” Higgins said. “You could tell her experience was grounded in passion and love for the YMCA.”

Higgins said Feist stood out because of her experience and vision for the future.

“We finally landed on Stephanie because she really put together a great, really strategic plan for the future of this YMCA,” Higgins said.

Although Borup left the organization in a good spot, the board wants to expand down the road, Higgins said.

“She really embodied all the things we wanted to do in the next five to 10 years,” he said.

Although the board and Feist are working to develop a strategic plan to expand in the next year, they’re currently working to familiarize her with the community and and “show her off.”

“Right now, we’re just focused on making sure she just hits the ground running with our leadership team here, meeting members (of the Y) and members of the community,” Higgins said.