Locally sourced, Montana-themed snacks find Butte storefront to call home

Have you ever had an injury that inspired you to start a business? Deer Lodge resident Ted O’Neal has.

Over a year ago, the former lawyer had a knee injury. Post-surgery, he had to rest, and he wanted snacks. He looked all over, but couldn’t find anything that hit the spot.

“I had surgery,” O’Neal said. “I was trying to find some snacks. I was sitting around and couldn’t really do anything, and I didn’t find much on the Montana front.” He said there were a couple of candy-type snacks at the airport, but “I didn’t find anything that I would consider healthy, or natural, find snacks.”

Enter O’Neal’s friend of several years, Steve Guggenheimer, who also lives in Deer Lodge. The two of them began researching, and found there weren’t a lot of the type of snacks he was looking for available on the market.

They realized there was a need there, and although they’d never been in business together before, they knew they had a strong vision and qualities that enabled them to work well together. Thus, Yellowstone Foods was born.

The company’s mission is to “feed your Montana adventure,” the company’s site says, and aims to bring the “grandeur of the west into bite-sized pieces — making for a healthier, more sustainable snacking experience.”

Guggenheimer’s background is as a tech and business leader, so neither he nor O’Neal had started a natural snack company before. But, they hired Chef Quinn Harp as Yellowstone Foods’ general manager– who worked cooking healthy, good-tasting food for sports teams and worked in Montana for three years– to handle the recipe development and food aspect. Meanwhile, O’Neal and Guggenheimer use their combined experience in business to handle the entrepreneurial aspect.

“We saw the opportunity to do something unique in Montana that represents the state, represents who we are, and gives back,” Guggenheimer said.

More than three months ago, they leased the old Gamer’s Café building at 15 West Park Ave., where the Yellowstone Foods’ kitchen and storefront is.

Although the duo has plans to distribute its products to Missoula, Big Sky and Bozeman, it chose Butte as Yellowstone Foods’ home base for myriad reasons.

For one, O’Neal said, he and Guggenheimer see a lot of potential for growth in Butte in the next five years. It’s also a central location on I-90 that makes distributing to other places in the state easier.

Another factor was timing. To create snacks, Guggenheimer said, he and O’Neal needed to find a building with a kitchen. “We were fortunate this kitchen became available,” he said. “Because we looked in Missoula, we looked in Helena, we looked in Butte–we looked all over.”

They plan to distribute to more places statewide by the end of the year, according to a press release.

O’Neal and Guggenheimer said that the people they’ve spoken to in Butte so far have been very supportive of the business and “excited to see somebody in the space” at Gamer’s. More than anything, they said, they’re eager to become a part of Butte’s community of Butte.

“We’re hoping to be part of the Butte Renaissance, if you will,” O’Neal said. “We’re working on our ‘givebacks’ to be part of our charitable aspect as we grow in the community.”

Yellowstone Foods has four snacks available: honey-pepper Jack Wagon Bison beef jerky; ‘hucklenut’-espresso flavored Butte Miner’s Coffee Crunch Bars; a cherry-chocolate chip Last Chance Gulch Miner’s Cookie and a lavender and honey-flavored Prairie Cookie. Mountain Smoked Wagyu beef jerky and huckleberry-flavored Bitterroot Valley Muffin Tops will be available soon, according to the website, but are still in production.

One point O’Neal and Guggenheimer are particularly proud of is that they locally source all the ingredients they can. The honey in their treats is from an apiary in Alberton and the huckleberries come from the mountains in a spot that is a “treasured secret,” according to Yellowstone Foods’ website.

The eggs used in all their baked goods come from cage-free, free-range hens at Farmer Boy Eggs in Drummond, the flour is from Wheat Montana in Three Forks, its jerky comes from Belgrade and the buttermilk in the muffin tops is from Bozeman.

The snacks also use compostable packaging to “leave our wild places better than we found them.” On the back of each snack is a fun fact about Montana, including a tidbit about fly fishing, where Helena, Montana’s Main Street is known as Last Chance Gulch and Conrad Kohrs sparking “the beginning of the Montana cattle empires,” to name a few.

Yellowstone Foods will appear at the Butte Farmers Market and other events throughout the summer.

