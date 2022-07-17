Kelli's Design Co.: Family business sees success in Butte storefront

Kelli’s Design Co.’s storefront has large windows on either side of the door, and a giant window facing Granite Street to the north. The windows are great for showcasing some decorative items, and if a potential customer walks by at just the right time, they might see her toddler son, Korbin, sitting in one of them.

Kelli Cuthrell, owner of Kelli’s Designs, said the windows are one of the things she loves about the building.

“I love all the glass out front,” Cuthrell said. “I just love all the glass. I love the natural light, because it just brings so much more.”

Born and raised in Butte, Cuthrell said she’s been running Kelli’s Designs as an online operation for the last two years. She got the idea for the business after she had Korbin in 2020, right after the onset of COVID-19.

“I had my son,” she said. “And I just felt putting him in daycare and going back to work during the pandemic was something I wasn’t interested in.”

So, Cuthrell left her job as a customer service representative, and Kelli’s Designs Co. was born.

“I’ve always just had a really creative mind,” she said.

Kelli’s Designs sells both decorative and practical items. It sells business swag, signs, cuttings boards, key chains, do-it-yourself paint kits, tumblers, water bottles and flasks, cups, hats, beanies, blanket baskets and more.

Past the merchandise — in the back of the store and across from Cuthrell’s desk — is her son’s workspace, made up of a small, toddler-sized couch and some toys.

He joins her at the store often, and since school’s been out, Cuthrell’s 12-year-old daughter Jaycie often does as well.

“It’s hectic and busy all the time,” she said. “I love busy.”

Although she didn’t see herself owning a business before, Cuthrell said she’s enjoyed the experience, and that hasn’t changed since opening the brick-and-mortar shop. The experience has allowed her to flex her designs skills and people skills.

“It’s been a learning experience, but a good one,” she said. “There’s been a lot of love, and I’ve got to see so much of the Butte community, which is amazing.”

Cuthrell and her husband Elliott work the business together. Kelli does the designing, and Elliott works full time, but does laser cutting for the shop on the side. They started small, with vinyl stickers, and gradually grew their inventory.

The two of them decided they wanted to open a storefront earlier this year, and the idea was cemented when they were driving on North Main Street one day and saw that her current building was available.

Kelli said she and her family were going on vacation on a Thursday, and the Wednesday before, she saw the building was up for lease.

“I was like “Look at that building,” to my husband. And he was like “Well, call the number.’” she said. “I called and saw it on Wednesday before we left, and by Monday when we got home, we had already paid our lease —everything — for it, and we were ready to go. It just fell in our lap.”

While business was good before, Cuthrell said the storefront has been busier than she expected since it opened.

Cuthrell’s’s designs fill most of the store. However, there are a few things that aren’t hers. She said she sells items from local crafters because she’s been in their shoes.

The store sells freeze-dried candy from Simply Stephanie’s, gnomes from Reckless Gnomes and homemade fidget toys from Squish It, which is run by Cuthrell’s daughter and her friend.

“Gotta teach her young,” Cuthrell said of her daughter’s entrepreneurial pursuits, which include an occasional lemonade stand run outside the store.

Stephanie Bennett of Simply Stephanie’s, said she started selling her candy out of Cuthrell’s store in late May.

Bennett said she and her husband got a freeze-dryer a couple of years ago and started with fruits. When they saw people were freeze-drying candy, she and her husband decided to try that. Eventually, they decided to sell it, she said.

She said they did really well selling the candy at Christmas, but sales started to slow down a little after that. “I’m a nurse by trade,” Bennett said. “My supervisor said she was friends with Kelli and to check with her.”

According to Bennett, Cuthrell was happy to sell Bennett’s goods in the store.

“It’s been a great little ride with her so far,” Bennett said. “Kelli’s fantastic. So sweet.”

Bennett said business has picked up since selling in in Cuthrell’s store.

Cuthrell herself has also done a lot to be involved in the community, such as going to Lunch in the Park and inviting kids to color on wooden copies of her store’s logo, and donating some colorable ornaments to Child Protective Services for a fundraiser.

Some of her inventory is available online at kellisdesignco.com.