Health-centered beverage business finds home Uptown

Kelsey Wetovick, 30, moved to selling Herbalife products out of her new store, 406 Nutrition, after she lost 52 pounds replacing her breakfast and lunch with the brand’s protein shakes.

“I had been using the products for years at home, and then I actually had spine surgery this last December,” Wetovick said. “And so I had gained a ton of weight.”

After she started using the shakes as meal replacements, she was shocked by the results.

“I was like ‘This is amazing. I want to open up my own shop and do that for other people too,’” Wetovick said.

The Herbalife meal replacement shakes at 406 Nutrition, which opened Oct. 19, contain at least 24 grams of protein, 21 vitamins and minerals and fewer than 300 calories, she said.

There are other stores selling Herbalife products across the state, including in Great Falls, Bozeman and Missoula. Still, 406 Nutrition is the first in Butte, and from what Wetovick’s seen, there’s certainly a market for it.

“I didn’t realize how many people worked out in this flipping town,” Wetovick said. “It’s crazy how many people come in after they've worked out to get a shake. So early in the morning I get pretty busy. It's probably my busiest time, and then over lunch I get people coming in.”

Wetovick sells Herbalife’s soy-based protein shakes, soy and dairy-free protein shakes, whey-based protein shakes and coffee shakes.

The soy-based shakes come in gluten-free vanilla, cinnamon toast crunch, very berry, banana nut bread and cherry dipped cone flavors, as well as chocolate, Oreo, sea salt caramel, mint chocolate, chocolate peanut butter and lemon poppy seed.

Wetovick said her favorite shake is the loaded birthday cake. Other than the shakes, 406 Nutrition sells Energy Bombs, which are advertised as boosting metabolism, burning calories and offering “no crash energy.”

They contain vitamins, minerals and 160 grams of caffeine. The flavors 406 Nutrition sells are Yellowstone (lemon and lime), Glacier (Blue Blast, piña colada and peach), Wildflower (strawberry, watermelon and lime), and Copper King (orange and strawberry).

The shop also sells mandarin, mango and cranberry aloe shots and boosters, including probiotic, protein, aloe, H30 and immunity boosters, to name a few.

The store also sells kids’ drinks and refreshers, which are non-caffeinated fruit-flavored drinks in Highlands (wild berry and strawberry) and Brookie (mango and dragon fruit) flavors.

One thing Wetovick says she enjoys about owning the store is the creative freedom it allows her. In her role, she’s responsible for designing the menu and creating different drinks.

However, her favorite part might be that she can bring a very special co-worker to work, something she couldn’t do in her previous career as a pediatric dental assistant.

“I actually bring my 2-year-old every day,” she said. “And that has been amazing because she used to be in day care, and I never got to see her. … And even though it's kind of hit or miss sometimes — she does pretty well for being 2, but it's definitely work to keep her here — it's so nice getting to see her every day and spend time with her.”

When Wetovick decided she wanted to open a storefront, she approached the task with care. It took several months to find the right location. She viewed different buildings, but they either were leased to someone else or didn’t have the right interior, which was important to her.

She said she is regularly complimented on how cute and clean the inside of the store is. A green backdrop with the store’s name on it greets visitors. There’s also a selfie light, perfect for taking selfies or standalone photos of a drink.

The set-up is part of Wetovick’s more modern approach to her store. For marketing, she relies a lot on social media, and offers a dollar off a customer’s order if they snap a picture of their drink, share it to their Facebook or Instagram story and tag 406 Nutrition.

406 Nutrition also takes text-in orders at the number found on its Instagram and Facebook pages. She said the text-in orders have worked really well for her business.

Wetovick also does marketing days like “Ticket Tuesday” (customers who buy a drink are entered to win a free drink), “Win It Wednesday” (every buying customer is entered to win a piece of 406 Nutrition merchandise) and “Thirsty Thursday” (drink discounts).

She comes up with a new drink creation every week for a weekly special, which she said is usually popular.

“I feel like most people order what’s on special,” she said.

406 Nutrition is open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. On Mondays, the store delivers between 10 a.m. and noon.