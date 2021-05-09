 Skip to main content
Grant allows St. James to improve care for stroke patients
editor's pick alert top story

Grant allows St. James to improve care for stroke patients

{{featured_button_text}}

A $72,000 grant from the American Heart Association will allow St. James Healthcare to improve stroke care as part of the Montana Mission: Lifeline® Stroke program, the hospital said in a press release.

Mission: Lifeline Stroke aims to transform stroke care by focusing efforts on connecting all of the components of acute stroke care into a smoothly integrated system that reinforces the use of evidence-based guidelines, measures performance, identifies gaps, and engages in improvement projects at a systems level.

“The grant funds will help us improve our processes to provide the most efficient, evidence-based care to individuals who experience a stroke in Southwest Montana. We will be able to identify gaps in care by data that will be collected through the comprehensive tools provided,” said St. James Healthcare’s Stroke Program Coordinator, Kelly Brock, PT, DPT.

“Additionally, being part of Montana Mission: Lifeline Stroke will allow us access to additional resources like staff and community education, along with streamlining the coordination of patient care with other hospitals in Montana.”

Mission: Lifeline Stroke will further strengthen St. James’ collaboration with stakeholders in southwest Montana, hospitals, individual ambulance services, the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, and others.

