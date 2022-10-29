Dillon's Barrett Hospital and HealthCare under new leadership

Taylor Rose has worked in healthcare his entire career. Now he’s a month into his newest chapter as Barrett Hospital and HealthCare’s CEO, which he started Sept. 18.

Rose, 38, succeeds Scott Manis, who served as interim CEO following the January departure of long-time CEO, Ken Westman.

“After an extensive selection process with the assistance of HealthTech, we are pleased and proud to welcome Taylor to Barrett and look forward to working closely with him as the new CEO.” Barrett’s board president Patti Mitchell said in a press release. “He has excellent experience in hospital management and looks forward to introducing new services as we continue to grow our hospital and our offerings.”

Rose has been interested in the healthcare field since childhood.

“As a kid, I always got hurt,” Rose said. “I ended up in ER quite frequently … and I was fascinated with the hustle and bustle of everything around me when I was there.”

When he was a teenager, he took some off-campus classes and eventually got his EMT license coming out of high school in 2004. His work in healthcare progressed from there.

“I really liked working at hospitals, but I wasn’t great at patient care,” Rose said. “The blood and stuff wasn’t my forte, but I like healthcare and working in a mission-driven industry that cares about people and cares about taking care of the community.”

A Salt Lake City native, all three of Rose’s degrees are from the University of Utah. He has a bachelor’s in health, society and policy, an MBA and a master’s in health administration.

Before taking the position at Barrett, Rose worked as an administrator at Big Sky Medical Center in Big Sky, a member hospital of Bozeman Health. Before coming to Montana, he worked at hospitals in Utah and Washington.

Rose said he decided to apply to the position at Barrett because, while he enjoyed living in Big Sky, he wanted to live in a more family-friendly town with his wife and children.

“I’ve got a really good feeling that there’s a lot of really good people trying to do the right thing at Barrett,” Rose said. “They have a well-intentioned team that’s really trying to provide the best healthcare possible.”

Rose said that although he is still “trying to understand the organization fully,” there are a couple of exciting things on the horizon that he has already started working on.

For example, Barrett is working on a partnership with Bozeman Health to provide cancer services in Dillon. Rose said it’s still in the very initial stages and that the hospital is trying to figure out exactly what it’ll look like, but that the hospital is excited about it.

Rose said that personally, he’s looking forward to getting more involved in Dillon’s community and to seeing how the hospital can better support the community.

“We’re looking down the road of 'what does the community need, in five years, 10 years from now,' and making those plans,” Rose said.

Day-to-day, Rose said his job will mostly consist of coordinating teams and people across the hospital, working with staff, doctors and providers, making sure the staff has what they need and making sure the hospital is following quality, safety and compliance standards.

“I want to create a culture where people want to work here,” Rose said. “I want to create an environment where people are heard and listened to and people know we value them.”

Looking out on the horizon, he said he’s working to recruit providers in community who are going to “bring in high-quality care” to patients and figuring out “innovative ways” to help with challenges the hospital and healthcare industry are facing.

“I don’t think Barrett is an outlier as far as challenges go,” Rose said. “The healthcare industry is really challenged right now in general, recovering from the pandemic and facing burnout from employees. It’s been really hard to recruit people for a lot of skilled positions within hospitals and the cost of care has been going up, so there’s increased wages and increased (cost of supplies).”

Overall, Rose wants to express his gratitude for both the job and how he and his family have been welcomed in the community.

“I appreciate the job, appreciate the work and I’m excited to be here and support people that are actually providing care and making a difference,” Rose said.