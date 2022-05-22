Copper City Coffee: Specialty drinks a hit at stand on Utah

Owning a small business has been a dream of Nikki Whitaker’s for much of her life, although she hadn’t imagined her business would be coffee until she became a barista herself.

“I worked at a coffee shop and loved it and wanted my own,” she said.

In 2020, global coffee sales decreased by 3.8% from the year before, according to the National Coffee Organization. Despite this, the number of coffee shops in the United States has increased 2.4% in the last five years. There are 65,410 coffee shops in the US as of 2022, according to the 2022 National Coffee Data Trends Report.

The stand not only sells coffee, but tea, candy, cookies, chocolate-covered espresso beans and other treats.

Born and raised in Butte, Whitaker got the inspiration for many facets of her business — from its name, to the colors on the stand, to the logo — from her beloved hometown.

The once-yellow stand on 605 Utah Ave. that houses Copper City Coffee is now painted a coppery orange, keeping in the theme of the stand’s name and Butte’s copper mining history. The logo is the shape of the state of Montana with the stand’s name inside, and a cup of coffee next to it right where Butte is on the map.

Whitaker made her vision a reality rather quickly. She decided she wanted to open a coffee stand, got it, painted it, got the logo and purchased the equipment and inventory in less than two months before she opened on April 24.

She said she likes the stability owning the stand can offer her and her family, and also being a good role model to her kids.

“I did it to better my family,” she said. “It’s a good way to support them and teach them that they can own their own business one day.”

The business also presents opportunities for Whitaker to give back to the community, which she’s excited to do. She hopes to sponsor school sports teams in the future, and prepared a gift basket for a silent auction put on by Whittier Elementary School’s Parent Teacher Organization.

With a location across the street from Butte High School, plus the power of social media and word of mouth, business has been great so far. Although she does get many high school students before and after school and during lunch, she also gets college students and customers from big businesses in Uptown Butte, she said.

“I had no idea that Utah was this busy,” Whitaker said.

Competitive prices and local products are important to her business model. She hasn’t had a lot of luck finding items she needs from Butte specifically, but she sources from other Montana companies like Lake Missoula Tea Company and Missoula-based Drum Coffee Roasting.

The stand also has freeze-dried candy, a trend that has recently gained popularity on video app TikTok, and sources that from a candy maker in a Montana town. She offers a variety of freeze-dried candy such as Skittles, taffy, Starbursts and Jolly Ranchers, to name a few.

She said high school students have been rating the freeze-dried candy and her drinks on TikTok.

“I have two kids that go to Butte High,” Whitaker said. “And their friends are on TikTok, so they do reviews of my products and stuff on there … It’s so funny; they give me stars, like nine out of 10. And I’m like ‘Keep doing that, because it’s hilarious.”

Whitaker said that the candy is selling out almost faster than she can get it shipped in.

She has advertised her business a lot on social media such as Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat, but what has kept the customers coming back is a combination of the quality of the stand’s drinks and her customer service, according to reviews on Google and the stand’s Facebook page.

Another thing that has contributed to Copper City Coffee’s popularity is Whitaker’s creative drink concoctions. She regularly comes up with different flavor combinations for fruity, energy-drink based beverages.

One creation of Whitaker’s that took off is called the Fish Bowl. The beverage is a white Monster energy drink with blue cotton candy flavoring and Swedish Fish. The end result? A big, blue drink with red Swedish Fish floating around.

“So many kids buy it,” she said. “And I did it as a special one day because I needed to get rid of some Swedish Fish, and now every single day, it’s what they want.”

One thing that surprised Whitaker is the popularity of Boba, a tea-based drink originated in Taiwan, among her customers. Although Boba isn’t her preferred drink – her favorite is a white chocolate caramel latte – she serves Boba and popping Boba in a variety of flavors.

Usually, Boba is accompanied by chewy balls made out of tapioca, but popping Boba are Boba balls filled with fruit juice that release the juice when you bite into them.

“Everyone just kind of went crazy over it,” she said.

She isn’t planning on slowing down business anytime soon. In fact, she has plans to open up a second location within the next year or two.

Copper City Coffee’s regular hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Sometimes her hours change and she posts that on social media. The stand also offers punch cards, gift cards and delivery some days.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.