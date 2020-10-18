Barrett Hospital offers non-surgical pain management services

DILLON — As part of its commitment to improving patients’ quality of life through effective pain management, Barrett Hospital & HealthCare is offering non-surgical services for pain management.

Scott Rigdon is board certified in anesthesia and non-surgical pain management and will be performing a variety of pain management therapies at the hospital six times a month. Rigdon will be joined by Kenny-Joe (KJ) Wallen, DNP, CRNA.

Rigdon earned a Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia practice from Midwestern University in Glendale, Arizona in 2020, and a Master of Science in nursing from the same university in 2008. He earned a Master of Public Health from Portland State University in Portland, Oregon in 2002 and is proficient in providing non-surgical pain management clinical services through a variety of interventional therapies. These latest advancements in therapies often help patients avoid major surgery, long-term medication management and provide relief from debilitating pain.

Scott is passionate about helping patients experience relief from pain and improving their quality of life. He addresses patients’ needs on an individual basis, assessing lifestyle and incorporating a combination of therapies with a holistic approach, treating the whole person.