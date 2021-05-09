 Skip to main content
Barrett Hospital designated a Top 20 Critical Access Hospital
Barrett Hospital designated a Top 20 Critical Access Hospital

DILLON — Barrett Hospital & HealthCare earned a spot again for being an overall Top 20 Critical Access Hospital and for being the only Montana hospital recognized for critical access, according to a press release.

Donna Douglas, spokesperson for the National Rural Health Association headquartered in Washington, D.C., announced the recognition.

The data analysis used to determine the National Rural Health Association’s Top 20 CAH winners is specifically developed to assess healthcare delivery in vulnerable populations, particularly those in rural communities. Top 20 Critical Access Hospital recipients are those who have achieved success in overall performance that is based on a rating from eight indicators of strength: inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspectives, cost, charge and financial efficiency. Being a NRHA Top 20 Critical Access Hospital means Barrett Hospital & HealthCare overall out-performs 99% of the 1,300 critical access hospitals in the nation.

In addition, the hospital's news release said Barrett’s charges are competitive and in the top 3% of rural hospitals in the nation for the lowest charges.

