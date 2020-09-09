Altered mindsets: Marijuana making its mark on ballots in Montana, other conservative states

Changing attitudes could also stem from states' changing demographics. An analysis of census data by the Montana Free Press in 2019 found that 53% of Montanans 25 and older were born outside the state.

Among them is Brandon Powers, who moved to Montana from Missouri last year. Powers supports legalization and believes its passage will depend largely on who turns out.

"If people like me dominate the polls, then it will pass. But if people like my neighbor who thinks 'the (marijuana) they have today is just too powerful' dominate the polls, then it will fail," he said.

In Mississippi, 20 medical marijuana bills have failed over the years in the Statehouse. This year, 228,000 state residents signed petitions in support of a medical marijuana initiative to allow possession of up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana to treat more than 20 qualifying medical conditions.

In response, lawmakers put a competing measure on the ballot that would restrict marijuana use to terminally ill patients and require them to use only pharmaceutical-grade marijuana products.

Jamie Grantham, spokesperson for Mississippians for Compassionate Care, called the measure an effort by the state to split the vote and derail legalization efforts.