SCHEDULE CHANGE:The Phillies and Braves have agreed to move their Sept. 14 game in Philadelphia to Sept. 11 to avoid a conflict with an NFL game between the Eagles and Vikings. The stadiums are across the street from one another.

RETIRED:Anibal Sánchez announced on Instagram he is retiring after a 16-year career. The right-hander was an 11-game winner for the Nationals when they won the 2019 World Series. Sánchez was 116-119 in 364 appearances with 341 starts.

MARLINS:Jazz Chisholm Jr. was put on the 10-day injured list because of a right turf toe injury. The outfielder collided with the center-field wall while attempting to catch a drive hit by Henry Ramos in a home loss to the Reds on Saturday.

RANGERS:Prospect Kumar Rocker has a torn ligament in his right elbow and will need Tommy John surgery. The 6-foot-5 right-hander was a top-10 pick in each of the past two amateur drafts. Rocker had 42 strikeouts in 28 innings in Single-A.