STRIKE LOOMS: Frustrated by an "appalling counterproposal" Wednesday, the head of the union representing 340,000 UPS workers, in the largest private-sector contract in North America, said a strike is imminent and gave the shipping giant a Friday deadline to improve its offer.

STABBINGS: A student was charged Thursday in the stabbing of a professor and two students during a class on gender issues at Canada's University of Waterloo in what police are calling a hate attack.

ARRESTED: Three Florida men were arrested Thursday on charges alleging they illegally made more than $22 million by insider trading ahead of the public announcement that an acquisition firm was going to take former President Donald Trump's media company public. Trump and Trump Media & Technology Group were not implicated.

HEAT WARNING: An oppressive heat wave blamed for at least 13 deaths in Texas and one in Louisiana blanketed the South on Thursday, as authorities warned of dangerous, triple-digit temperatures that could rocket up to 20 degrees above average in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee.

GENDER: Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly said Thursday that Kansas will keep allowing transgender residents to alter their driver's licenses and birth certificates despite a new law aimed at preventing it, in defiance of a legal opinion issued this week by Republican state Attorney General Kris Kobach.

I-95 REPORT: The driver of a tanker truck hauling gasoline lost control on a curved offramp on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia, causing the truck to flip and catch fire, leading to the collapse of the northbound lanes June 11, federal safety officials said Thursday.