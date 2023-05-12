GAZA: Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip killed two militant commanders on Thursday, while Palestinian rocket fire killed a 70 -year- old man in the first fatality inside Israel amid the current wave of fighting. The continuing bloodshed, which has left 29 Palestinians dead, came despite Egyptian efforts to broker a cease — fire.

CHOKEHOLD KILLING: Manhattan prosecutors said Thursday that they will bring criminal charges against a man killed an unruly passenger with a chokehold aboard a New York City subway train, a death that stirred outrage and debates about the response to mental illness in the nation’s largest transit system.

ECONOMY: The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits last week rose to its highest level in a year and a half, the Labor Department said Thursday. Meanwhile, the Labor Department also reported wholesale prices in the United States rose modestly last month.

FEINSTEIN: Senate Democrats advanced three of President Joe Biden’s judicial nominees along party lines Thursday after weeks of delay due to California Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s extended absence.

SHOOTING: New York’s Attorney General Letitia James sued a gun accessory manufacturer Thursday for selling a lock that can be easily removed to attach high-capacity magazines, which are illegal in the state. The white gunman who massacred 10 Black shoppers and workers in a Buffalo supermarket last year modified a legal weapon to load it with illegal magazines.

PORK LAW: The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a challenge to a California animal cruelty law that affects the pork industry, ruling that the case was properly dismissed by lower courts. California’s law requires more space for breeding pigs, and producers say it would force the $26 billion-a-year industry to change its practices, even though pork is produced almost entirely outside California.