UKRAINE: The Pentagon acknowledged Thursday it overestimated the value of the weapons it has sent to Ukraine by at least $3 billion. The accounting error will allow the Defense Department to send more weapons now without asking Congress for more money.

HOUSING: Existing home sales fell 3.4% in April from March to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.28 million, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday. Meanwhile, the average long-term mortgage rate rose to 6.39%, Freddie Mac said Thursday.

DISNEY: The Walt Disney Co. announced Thursday it scrapped plans to build a new campus in central Florida and relocate 2,000 employees from Southern California to work in digital technology, finance and product development. The decision follows a year of attacks from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Legislature.

CHILD DEATH: An 8-year-old girl from Panama born with heart problems died in Border Patrol custody Wednesday in Harlingen, Texas, the second death of a child from Latin America in U.S. government custody in two weeks.

AI: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday that Congress "must move quickly" to regulate artificial intelligence and convened a bipartisan group of senators to work on legislation.

TAIWAN: The United States reached a modest trade agreement with Taiwan, signaling Washington's support for the island democracy as it comes under increasing pressure from China. The first agreement under the U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade is expected to set the stage for a bigger deal later, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said Thursday.

