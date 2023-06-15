BRIEFLY METS: pitcher Drew Smith was suspended for 10 games by Major League Baseball on Wednesday, the fifth pitcher and second on his team penalized for using banned sticky stuff. Smith entered in the seventh inning of a Subway Series game against the Yankees at Citi Field on Monday and was ejected without throwing a pitch.

ROYALS: Kansas City first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino has a torn labrum in his right shoulder and will undergo season ending surgery, taking one of the best hitters out of a struggling Kansas City lineup.

GIANTS: Outfielder Mitch Haniger suffered a broken right forearm Tuesday night, and San Francisco recalled outfielder Luis Matos from Triple-A Sacramento to replace him. Haniger was hit by a pitch and likely will be out a couple of months.