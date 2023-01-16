Town Pump grants provide 2,300 car seats giving Montana kids a Safer Start

Using a car seat, also called a child safety seat, is the best way to protect children when they are traveling in a car. Because car seats save lives, using a car seat is the law in Montana. Montana law requires that any child under 6 years old who weighs less than 60 pounds travel in an approved child safety seat in a car. But keeping your child safe depends on choosing the right safety seat and using it correctly. The best car seat is one that fits your child’s weight, size, and age, as well as your vehicle. To get help or double-check that you’ve installed the child safety seat correctly, visit a car seat inspection station. You can get help from many local health departments, public safety groups, hospitals, law enforcement agencies, and fire departments. Be sure to ask for a certified child passenger safety technician. It's always better to buy a new seat over a used one, and there are ways to find inexpensive or even free car seats. A used car seat may have expired, been recalled, have missing or broken pieces, or been involved in a crash. In May 2022, the Town Pump Charitable Foundation awarded 37 grants totaling $151,000 to organizations that provided 2,300 free car seats and booster seats to people needing financial assistance. Working with local health departments, public safety groups, law enforcement agencies, fire departments and parents we can create a safer car trip for our Montana children.
Organizations receiving grants totaling $151,000 included:
