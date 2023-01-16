Town Pump employee & family member scholarships total $36,000

Since 2013, the Town Pump Charitable Foundation has provided scholarships for active team members, their children, stepchildren, and grandchildren. Students must be enrolled in a full-time undergraduate course of study at an accredited two-year or four-year Montana college or university. Maximum eligibility for recipients is four years. The grants may be used for tuition, books, supplies and other education expenses. Everyone at Town Pump wishes these students a productive college experience.
2022 Scholarship Recipients:
Maya Aquilar
Jasmyne Crawford
Natalie Dulac
Joslyn Earles
Natalie Edgar
DeLaney Hinman
Baily Johnson
Andrew Johnson
Emily Mansfield
Kathryn Manson
Marcus Manson
Danika Murphy
Hannah O'Dell
Thomas Putnam
Katelyn Rapp
Holden Sampson
Raelee Sampson
Joel Stewart