Town Pump employee & family member scholarships total $36,000

Town Pump employee & family member scholarships total $36,000

Since 2013, the Town Pump Charitable Foundation has provided scholarships for active team members, their children, stepchildren, and grandchildren. Students must be enrolled in a full-time undergraduate course of study at an accredited two-year or four-year Montana college or university. Maximum eligibility for recipients is four years. The grants may be used for tuition, books, supplies and other education expenses. Everyone at Town Pump wishes these students a productive college experience.

2022 Scholarship Recipients:

Maya Aquilar

Jasmyne Crawford

Natalie Dulac

Joslyn Earles

Natalie Edgar

DeLaney Hinman

Baily Johnson

Andrew Johnson

Emily Mansfield

Kathryn Manson

Marcus Manson

Danika Murphy

Hannah O'Dell

Thomas Putnam

Katelyn Rapp

Holden Sampson

Raelee Sampson

Joel Stewart

