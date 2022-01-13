 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Town Pump - Montanans Helping Montanans - Dedicated to Giving Back

The Town Pump Charitable Foundation was formed in 1999 with the mission of providing financial support to Montana charitable organizations with a priority on meeting the basic needs and education of Montana citizens.

In 2021, the Foundation awarded 700 grants totaling $3.8 million. Through a combination of Town Pump Charitable Foundation and Corporate giving, over $32 million has been given statewide since 2000, focusing on three areas: Basic Needs, Education, and Community Assistance.

We care about the communities we serve. And we follow a simple philosophy set by our founders—Tom and Mary Ann Kenneally—69 years ago: to take care of our customers, our team members, our communities, and our state. Your Montana family is important to our Montana family. All 3,700 Town Pump team members across the state are proud to be Montanans Helping Montanans.

2021 marked the 20th Anniversary of our Help Those in Need campaign partnering with food banks, soup kitchens, and homeless shelters across Montana. Over these 20 years, the campaign has helped raise more than $43 million including over $10 million from the Town Pump Charitable Foundation.

With 1 in 10 Montanans struggling with hunger—including over 35,000 Montana children—we continue to focus on food insecurity through Mail-A-Meal, Meals for Backpacks, Summer Lunch Programs, and No Kid Hungry Montana.

You are invited to visit our website at townpumpfoundation.com. There, you will see the programs we are supporting, as well as a link to our online grant application portal.

Thank you for supporting our Montana-owned-and-operated Town Pump family of businesses. With your patronage, we can continue to support communities across Montana.

“There is no doubt that the past two years will be shadowed by the unprecedented impact of the pandemic on all Montana families. During the most challenging times, we have seen our team members, our community partners, and Montanans come together to support each other to emerge stronger. Together, we have upheld our core mission: Montanans helping Montanans. We look forward to 2022 and continuing our commitment to ensuring that our neighbors have access to basic needs, that education continues to flourish, and our communities continue to strengthen together.” - Mike Kenneally, President - Town Pump Charitable Foundation

 

