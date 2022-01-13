Town Pump - Montanans Helping Montanans - Dedicated to Giving Back

The Town Pump Charitable Foundation was formed in 1999 with the mission of providing financial support to Montana charitable organizations with a priority on meeting the basic needs and education of Montana citizens.

In 2021, the Foundation awarded 700 grants totaling $3.8 million. Through a combination of Town Pump Charitable Foundation and Corporate giving, over $32 million has been given statewide since 2000, focusing on three areas: Basic Needs, Education, and Community Assistance.

We care about the communities we serve. And we follow a simple philosophy set by our founders—Tom and Mary Ann Kenneally—69 years ago: to take care of our customers, our team members, our communities, and our state. Your Montana family is important to our Montana family. All 3,700 Town Pump team members across the state are proud to be Montanans Helping Montanans.

2021 marked the 20th Anniversary of our Help Those in Need campaign partnering with food banks, soup kitchens, and homeless shelters across Montana. Over these 20 years, the campaign has helped raise more than $43 million including over $10 million from the Town Pump Charitable Foundation.

With 1 in 10 Montanans struggling with hunger—including over 35,000 Montana children—we continue to focus on food insecurity through Mail-A-Meal, Meals for Backpacks, Summer Lunch Programs, and No Kid Hungry Montana.

You are invited to visit our website at townpumpfoundation.com. There, you will see the programs we are supporting, as well as a link to our online grant application portal.

Thank you for supporting our Montana-owned-and-operated Town Pump family of businesses. With your patronage, we can continue to support communities across Montana.

“There is no doubt that the past two years will be shadowed by the unprecedented impact of the pandemic on all Montana families. During the most challenging times, we have seen our team members, our community partners, and Montanans come together to support each other to emerge stronger. Together, we have upheld our core mission: Montanans helping Montanans. We look forward to 2022 and continuing our commitment to ensuring that our neighbors have access to basic needs, that education continues to flourish, and our communities continue to strengthen together.” - Mike Kenneally, President - Town Pump Charitable Foundation

READ MORE FROM THE SPECIAL PUBLICATION...

Food insecurity can happen to anyone The face of hunger is hard to see. It takes many forms. During our fall “Help Those in Need”…

Thank you, Montana, for your generosity during Town Pump’s 2021 Campaign For 20 years now annually on October 1st, Town Pump team members across Montana have begun a…

Backpack Programs provide vital nutrients for brain development For some students whose families experience food insecurity or hunger, the only consistent m…

Summertime reading benefits Students all year long Each summer, libraries across Montana host summer reading programs designed to promote, enco…

Additional grants awarded in 2021 At the Town Pump Charitable Foundation, we work with non-profit groups and governmental agen…

Homeward for Heroes; honoring heroes with healing Healing takes on a very Montana flavor when Homeward for Heroes, a unique nonprofit program …

Transportation is Lifeline on the Hi-Line During the past 11 years, the Town Pump Charitable Foundation has donated $27,500 to the no-…

Beefing up funding for The Producer Partnership Livingston rancher, beef producer and multi-tasker Matt Pierson took questions while shoveli…

Transforming Veterans' lives with equine therapy Nonprofit co-founders and married partners Paul Gatzemeier and Barb Skelton founded Horses S…

Garden City Harvest food security project For 25 years, Garden City Harvesting Missoula has partnered with like-minded organizations t…

Town Pump awards $52,000 employee and family member scholarships Each year, the Town Pump Charitable Foundation provides scholarships for active team members…

CASA/GAL gives children a voice in court Court Appointed Special Advocate® (CASA) and guardian ad litem (GAL) volunteers advocate on …

Donations keep volunteer EMT and ambulance services equipped First response for medical emergencies in many rural Montana communities are handled by volu…

Town Pump commits to donating funds for 1,500 child car seats A properly sized and installed child car seat can save lives. When a car accident does occur…

On the road to 2023 - 70 Years Serving Montanans In 2023, Town Pump will celebrate 70 years of serving Montanans. We are grateful for the sup…

