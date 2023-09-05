The fog of fatigue

Getting clarity on what's leaving you drained, depleted and dumbfounded

Maureen Salamon

Harvard Health Publications

If you feel as though you’re dragging through your days feeling weary, weak and listless, fatigue has arrived at your doorstep.

But what’s the line between feeling fatigued and merely tired? Fatigue means no amount of sleep helps you feel refreshed. Forget about mustering joie de vivre — you can barely get through the day without becoming exhausted.

“Being tired or sleepy is different from fatigue,” says Dr. Daniel Sands, a primary care doctor at Harvard-affiliated Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. “It’s true they can overlap, because if you’re not getting enough sleep, you’ll feel fatigued. But fatigue is different — everyday things like walking to the bathroom or doing the dishes wear you out.”

You might chalk it up to getting older, since fatigue is commonly viewed as a normal part of aging instead of a symptom of an underlying ailment. But often, something is indeed amiss. Between 40% and 74% of older adults with a chronic condition deal with fatigue, according to a 2021 research review in Rehabilitation Nursing.

When it lingers for weeks or months, fatigue is a problem that needs to be solved. A long list of both obvious and more opaque conditions can lead to it, some of them serious.

“I get worried when people have stopped doing the things they love — like going for walks, babysitting their grandchildren or cooking,” says Dr. Soheyla Gharib, an internist at the Phyllis Jen Center for Primary Care at Harvard-affiliated Brigham and Women’s Hospital. “If they say they’re not doing those things, that’s a huge red flag, and we definitely want to find out why."

Gamut of Causes

Some contributors to fatigue are abundantly clear: If you’re not sleeping well, for instance, or have allergies, a cold, the fl u or COVID, you’re likely to feel drained. Chronic illnesses such as heart disease, cancer, diabetes, kidney disease, multiple sclerosis or rheumatoid arthritis are also widely known to sap energy.

But the list of less recognized causes is just as long:

Sleep disorders.

Depression or anxiety.

Thyroid problems.

Infections.

Iron-deficiency anemia.

Poor diet.

Medication use.

Chronic fatigue syndrome — characterized by prolonged tiredness, fever and aches — might be on your radar if you have unshakable fatigue, but it’s rarely the case, Sands says, and only considered after other reasons are ruled out.

Pathway to Answers

How do you know it’s time to see a doctor about your fatigue? Not only when it’s unexplained, prolonged and debilitating but also if it’s joined by these symptoms:

Weight loss or gain.

Frequent headaches.

Chronic pain.

Muscle weakness.

Mood changes.

Thinking or memory problems.

Sleep problems such as insomnia, severe daytime sleepiness or restless sleep.

“If you have actual weakness, like you can’t climb stairs; shortness of breath; or trouble getting dressed or making meals — or if you’re nodding off in the middle of the day when you never used to — those are all big warning signs,” Gharib says. In addition to performing a thorough physical exam, your doctor will likely ask about your sleep habits and use of alcohol and other substances as she carefully reviews your medical history. Additionally, comprehensive blood testing can unearth a variety of fatigue culprits . Typically, doctors follow a well-worn credo when investigating fatigue and other such nebulous symptoms: “When you hear hoofbeats, think horses, not zebras.” That means they first consider the obvious causes before looking to less likely possibilities. “If someone gets almost no physical activity and tells me she’s worn out all the time now, most likely she is deconditioned. I get more concerned when I see a patient who runs a 5K three times a week and suddenly can’t run a mile,” Sands says.

Vitality-enhancing tactics

If your checkup didn’t unearth anything worrisome — or you’re being treated after a diagnosis — the next step is to proactively boost your oomph. Try these strategies:

Move more: Staying active helps maintain muscle mass and strength, which helps stave off fatigue. “It’s paradoxical — you can’t get good sleep if you’re not exercising,” Gharib says. “You’ll feel even more tired, ironically. If you’re starting from zero, even 15 minutes a day of exercise will get you going, with the goal of getting to 30 minutes of physical activity a day, five days a week.”

Optimize your diet: You can’t drink from an empty cup, as the adage goes. Fuel your body appropriately by filling your plate with high-protein options and complex carbohydrates. “Healthy eating and good hydration will do wonders for making you feel better,” Gharib says.

Use caffeine strategically: There’s no question it can help you feel powered up, but caffeine can also disrupt sleep patterns, especially when consumed in midafternoon or later.

Limit alcohol use: Alcohol has a sedative effect, ultimately causing an energy slump. Additionally, while it may help you doze off , the effect often wears off in the wee hours, leaving you awake when you should be asleep.

Baker's cysts cause swelling behind knee

Dr. Robert H. Shmerling

Q: What is a Baker’s cyst, and what is the best way to get rid of it?

A: A Baker’s cyst is a collection of fl uid behind the knee. It was named after a British surgeon, William Baker, who described these cysts in the late 1800s. It’s sometimes called a popliteal cyst. Symptoms and physical examination may suggest the diagnosis, but ultrasound or MRI testing can confi rm it.

Baker’s cysts usually develop due to a problem in the knee that causes joint fluid to accumulate in the joint. This collection of fluid causes pressure to build. When the pressure in the joint is high enough, fluid is forced backward to form a cyst behind the knee. The anatomy of the knee traps the fluid behind the knee; the fluid cannot easily return to the joint. Eventually, the cyst can become large enough to restrict movement of the knee or cause pain. It can also block the flow of blood through veins behind the knee, causing the lower leg to swell. This can mimic a blood clot in a leg vein. A Baker’s cyst can also rupture, spilling fluid into the calf. This is also a cause of leg swelling that can mimic a blood clot.

The best way to treat a Baker’s cyst depends on the reason it developed in the first place. Options for treatment include:

Rest: If the fluid developed due to trauma, injured cartilage or a torn ligament, the fluid may go away over time just by resting the joint.

If the fluid developed due to trauma, injured cartilage or a torn ligament, the fluid may go away over time just by resting the joint. Medical treatment: If the fluid accumulated due to osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis (or a related condition) or an infection, treating the arthritis may lead to the cyst going away over time.

If the fluid accumulated due to osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis (or a related condition) or an infection, treating the arthritis may lead to the cyst going away over time. Removing the fluid from the knee and injecting a steroid: These treatments may lower the pressure in the joint, reduce the formation of additional fluid and speed recovery. However, steroid injections are avoided if infection is present. The steroids may delay recovery from the infection.

These treatments may lower the pressure in the joint, reduce the formation of additional fluid and speed recovery. However, steroid injections are avoided if infection is present. The steroids may delay recovery from the infection. Surgery: Occasionally, surgery may be recommended. For example, surgery may be necessary when a Baker’s cyst is due to an infection that does not promptly improve with antibiotics. For other causes of these cysts, surgery is usually recommended only as a last resort, after other, more conservative options have failed.

If you’ve been diagnosed with a Baker’s cyst, talk to your doctor about the most likely cause and the appropriate treatment options.

Dr. Robert H. Shmerling is a senior faculty editor at Harvard Health Publishing and corresponding member of the Faculty of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. For additional consumer health information, please visit www.health.harvard.edu.

