Childhood Cancer

What to know

Laurel Kelly

May Clinic News Network

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, which makes this a good time to learn about three of the most common types of cancers in children: acute lymphocytic leukemia, neuroblastoma and pediatric brain tumors.

Acute lymphocytic leukemia

Acute lymphocytic leukemia is a cancer of the blood and bone marrow. It’s the most common type of cancer in children, and treatments result in a good chance for a cure. Acute lymphocytic leukemia also can occur in adults, though the chance of a cure is greatly reduced. According to the American Cancer Society, leukemia is the most common cancer in children and teens, accounting for almost 1 out of every 3 cancers.

Symptoms: Signs and symptoms of acute lymphocytic leukemia can include bleeding from the gums; bone pain; fever; pale skin; shortness of breath; and swollen lymph nodes in and around the neck, armpits, abdomen or groin.

Treatments: Treatment includes chemotherapy, targeted therapy, radiation and bone marrow transplant. There’s also a specialized treatment called chimeric antigen receptor-T cell therapy that takes your body’s germ-fighting T cells, engineers them to fight cancer and infuses them back into your body.

Neuroblastoma

Neuroblastoma is a cancer that develops from immature nerve cells found in several areas of the body. It most commonly affects children 5 or younger, though it may rarely occur in older children. According to the American Cancer Society, there are about 700 to 800 cases of neuroblastoma in the U.S. each year.

Symptoms: Neuroblastoma in the abdomen — the most common form — can cause abdominal pain; a mass under the skin that isn’t tender when touched; and changes in bowel habits, such as diarrhea or constipation. Neuroblastoma in the chest can cause wheezing; chest pain; and changes to the eyes, including drooping eyelids and unequal pupil size. Other signs and symptoms that can indicate neuroblastoma include back pain, fever, unexplained weight loss and bone pain.

Treatments: The treatment plan for neuroblastoma is based on several factors that affect the child’s prognosis, including the child’s age, the stage of the cancer, the types of cells involved in the cancer and whether there are any abnormalities in the chromosomes and genes. Treatment can include surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, bone marrow transplant and immunotherapy.

Pediatric brain tumors

There are many types of pediatric brain tumors. Some are noncancerous, or benign, and some are cancerous, or malignant. According to the American Cancer Society, brain and spinal cord tumors are the second-most common cancers in children (after leukemia).

Symptoms: Some of the more common symptoms of a brain tumor in children include headaches, which may become more frequent and more severe; feeling of increased pressure in the head; unexplained nausea or vomiting; and abrupt onset of vision problems, such as double vision.

Treatments: Treatment can include surgery, traditional radiation therapy, proton beam therapy, radiosurgery, chemotherapy and targeted drug therapy. Treatment for brain tumors in children typically is quite different from treatment for adult brain tumors, so it’s important to enlist the expertise and experience of pediatric specialists in neurology and cancer.

Key Statistics

400,000 Number of children diagnosed with cancer each year globally.

9,910 Estimated number of children in the U.S. younger than 15 who will be diagnosed with cancer this year.

1,040 Number of children younger than 15 who are expected to die of cancer in 2023. After accidents, cancer is the second leading cause of death in children ages 1 to 14.

85% Percentage of children with cancer who survive five years or more. This is an increase since the mid-1970s, when the five year survival rate was about 58%.

8 years old Average age of childhood cancer diagnosis.

1 in 285 Rate at which children and teens will be diagnosed with cancer before their 20th birthday.

44% Percentage of childhood cancer cases worldwide that are never diagnosed.

Sources: American Cancer Society; American Childhood Cancer Organization

Resources

Alliance for Childhood Cancer: allianceforchildhoodcancer.org

American Cancer Society: cancer.org

Leukemia & Lymphoma Society: lls.org

The National Children’s Cancer Society: thenccs.org

MAYO CLINIC Q & A

Ways to avoid bloating

Dr. Christine Nguyen

Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research

Dear Mayo Clinic: My doctor recommended that I add more fruits and vegetables to my diet. I have slowly increased my intake over the past two months, but lately I have begun to experience increased gas and bloating. Are there certain foods to avoid to limit abdominal distress?

Answer: Congratulations on working to embrace a more nutritious diet. Incorporating more fruits and vegetables, which provide valuable fiber, is a step in the right direction to manage cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar and weight. However, if you are not used to consuming fiber-rich foods in your diet, you will want to do so slowly to avoid bloating and abdominal pain. The amount of fiber each person needs is based on age. Generally, men 50 and younger should aim for 38 grams of fiber daily, whereas women of this age would target 25 grams daily. As we age, fiber-intake recommendations decrease. Men 51 and older should aim for 30 grams of fiber daily; women should aim for 21 grams daily. Also, be mindful that certain foods — and drinks — can trigger excess digestive discomfort. Consider avoiding some common off enders, and you can continue on your path to a more nutritious lifestyle.

Fruits with high fructose content

Avoid fruits that are high in fructose, such as apples, pears and watermelon. Instead, choose bananas, oranges, cantaloupe and darker-hued fruit — such as blackberries, blueberries and strawberries — which contain valuable antioxidants.

Beans and lentils

Rinse canned beans, and ensure they are thoroughly cooked. Cooking beans until they are very soft helps to decrease gas production. Alternative, easier-to-digest options that will cause less bloating include tofu, tempeh and quinoa.

Cruciferous vegetables

Broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts and cabbage are among the most challenging to digest due to their complex fibers, which tend to ferment in the gut, causing gas and bloating. Alternative nutrient-rich foods that are easier on the gut include dark leafy greens like kale, spinach and Swiss chard.

Onions and garlic

Many allium family varieties, including red and yellow onions and garlic, can be difficult to digest. This is because they contain something called fructan, which can ferment in the gut and cause nausea, bloating, gas and diarrhea. To reduce sensitivity, cook the vegetables well or soak in water for at least 15 minutes if eating them raw. To enhance flavor in your dishes, look to alternatives such as celery, fennel, shallots or chives. You can also add other spices and herbs, such as basil, ginger and oregano, to add depth to your meals without the fear of digestive issues.

