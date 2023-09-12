Thinking about weight-loss surgery?

Here are a few things to consider to help you decide

Dr. Kathriena Greenwell

May Clinic News Network

Anyone who’s struggled with reaching or maintaining a healthy weight probably has heard comments like, “If you want to lose weight, just eat less and exercise more” or “Losing weight is all about willpower.” But weight loss is much more complicated. Genetics, socioeconomic status, mental health issues, such as depression and anxiety, and certain medications can aff ect your ability to lose weight and keep it off .

That’s why weight loss requires a complex, multipronged approach, including nutrition education, consulting a dietitian, joining a support group and possibly taking medications or undergoing weight-loss surgery.

Are you ready?

You have to be mentally ready for weight-loss surgery. Some people reach a turning point when they can’t bend over to pick up a child, have to ask for a seat belt extension on an airplane or experience a hospitalization. The reasons people consider weight-loss or bariatric surgery are as personal and varied as the people themselves.

You may have considered weightloss surgery for years, but it takes that turning point to push you to contact your health care professional about the procedure.

What weight-loss surgery does

Weight-loss surgery helps you lose weight and lowers your risk of medical problems brought on by obesity, including:

Cancer

Heart disease

High blood pressure

High cholesterol

Infertility

Obstructive sleep apnea

Stroke

Type 2 diabetes

Candidates for surgery typically have tried to lose weight by improving their diet and exercise habits.

How weight-loss surgery works

The surgery helps you lose weight in two ways:

By physically limiting the amount of food your stomach can hold, which decreases the number of calories you can eat.

By shortening or bypassing the small intestine, which reduces the amount of calories and nutrients your body can absorb.

The two most common bariatric surgery techniques are:

Gastric bypass: Following this surgery, swallowed food will go into a small stomach pouch and then directly into the small intestine.

Sleeve gastrectomy: With this surgery, about 80% of the stomach is removed, leaving a tube-shaped stomach about the size of a banana.

Both procedures are performed laparoscopically, which involves inserting surgical instruments through multiple small incisions in the upper abdomen. No bariatric surgery is without risks, which can include infection, blood clots and adverse reactions to the anesthesia.

What to expect from surgery

The benefits of weight-loss surgery include:

Substantial weight loss, with people often losing 60% to 80% of their excess body weight within the first year after the procedure.

Improved overall health and reduced or resolved obesity-related health conditions like Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, sleep apnea and joint pain.

Enhanced quality of life, including higher energy levels, increased self-esteem and the ability to participate in activities you may have avoided.

You need to understand that bariatric surgery isn’t a quick fix, and you won’t reach your goal weight overnight. Even with surgery, your body mass index, or BMI, still may be considered overweight, but that doesn’t mean the surgery wasn’t successful. Losing a significant amount of weight still is transformative and life-changing.

There’s also a potential financial cost to weight-loss surgery. The surgery itself typically is covered by insurance. In most cases, the removal of excess skin on the stomach and arms isn’t covered by insurance. But this additional surgery, performed by a plastic surgeon, can greatly improve your self-esteem and body image.

Bariatric surgery gives you a tool for long-term weight management, but it requires a commitment to lifestyle changes, including a balanced, nutritious diet and regular exercise. You’ll need to watch not only what you eat but also how much because the surgery can restrict the quantity of food your body can handle.

Five years after surgery, people typically have kept off 50% of the weight they’ve lost by embracing a new lifestyle and way of eating and by staying active.

If you’ve been considering bariatric surgery, contact your health care team to discuss if it’s a good option for you. Once you’ve made a decision, they’ll connect you with a weight-management team, including a dietitian, and behavioral-health and exercise-physiology professionals to support you through this life change.

Other ways to treat episodes of angina

Nitroglycerin pills are common but may not be most convenient

Julie Corliss

Harvard Health Publications

Q: For more than a year, I’ve been carrying a small vial of nitroglycerin pills to use in case of angina. But when I checked the bottle recently, I discovered that the jostling in my pocket had reduced them to a fi ne dust. How can I avoid this problem?

A: First, it’s good news that you haven’t needed to use your nitroglycerin pills. But to be on the safe side, you could consider switching to the spray version of this drug, which will eliminate the problem you describe. Nitroglycerin pills, which are designed to be placed under the tongue, are the most common version of this medication. However, the tablets are sensitive to air, light and heat. So the bottle should be recapped quickly and stored in a cool, dry place like a drawer.

When you’re out and about, another option is to carry the tablets in a small vial on a necklace rather than in your pocket. Once you open a bottle, the tablets are good for only a few months. If you don’t open the bottle, studies suggest they are good for a year or so.

But the spray version (which you spritz under your tongue) is equally effective and has a shelf life of two to three years. Both forms of the medication cause a sweet, tingling sensation — a sign the drug is working. Since you haven’t needed the drug, that likely means you have not had any angina, the chest discomfort that can occur if the heart’s arteries are narrowed from a buildup of plaque. A sudden increase in the heart’s demand for oxygen-rich blood (from either physical exertion or mental stress) can trigger angina.

Nitroglycerin can provide rapid relief by widening the arteries that nourish the heart, reducing its workload. Because nitroglycerin also relaxes muscles in the veins, blood tends to pool in the legs. That decreases the amount of blood returning to the heart and reduces blood pressure. This side effect is why men who take erectile dysfunction drugs such as sildenafil (Viagra) or tadalafil (Cialis) must never take nitroglycerin. The combination can cause a severe and possibly fatal drop in blood pressure. An interesting side note: Nitroglycerin is also a key component in dynamite. The drug’s discovery allegedly arose from the observation that some workers in a dynamite factory complained of chest pains only when they went home at night. The reason? They were having withdrawal from nitroglycerin in the air at work, which opened their coronary arteries. The regular air at home didn’t.

