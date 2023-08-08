Sore Spots

8 surprising causes of neck pain and how to avoid them

Heidi Godman

Harvard Health Publications

A sore neck can dog you in every position — lying down, sitting, standing or walking — and the discomfort can be debilitating. The pain might come from structural neck problems such as arthritis (worn cartilage at the ends of your neck bones) or degenerated discs (worn cushions between your neck bones). But often the cause is related to strains in the neck muscles, triggered by something subtle in your daily routine. Here are some surprising culprits behind neck pain and strain, plus quick fixes to feel better.

1 Binge-watching a TV show Like to watch back-to-back episodes of your favorite program? You might be holding your neck in an awkward position for hours at a time.

“A lot of people lean way back while they watch TV, extending the neck backward. Or they lean to the side, forcing the neck too far sideways. Both positions can strain neck muscles,” says David Evangelista, a physical therapist at Harvard-affiliated Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital.

Quick fixes: “Use a horseshoe-shaped travel pillow that goes around your neck when you lean back to watch TV. If you lean to the side, use more pillows to fill the gap between your head and shoulders. And change your position every 15 or 20 minutes to give your neck a break, so it doesn’t get stiff,” Evangelista says.

2 Leaning forward You might lean forward throughout the day, whether that’s toward a computer monitor that’s hard to see or toward another person during a conversation. If you extend your neck each time, that can strain the muscles and cause pain.

Quick fixes: If you’re going to lean, keep your back straight and tilt forward at your hips. If you can’t see your computer monitor well, pull it closer to you or increase the font size. If you have eyeglasses for reading or distance vision, see if they help. If they don’t help enough, you can get glasses just for use at a computer. If you don’t use eyeglasses, get an eye exam: you may need them. Similarly, if you lean forward a lot to hear people in conversation, consider getting a hearing test.

3 Wearing a flimsy bra Wearing a bra with little support makes your muscles and ligaments do all of the heavy lifting. For someone with heavy breasts, the extra weight can pull the neck forward and stress the neck and shoulder muscles, leading to neck and back pain.

Quick fixes: Get a better bra. Make sure both the underwire and middle section of the bra lie flat against your body, the cups aren’t too tight or too loose, and the band is level across your back and doesn’t ride up. Or try a sports bra or posture bra that brings the weight of the breasts closer to your ribcage and distributes it across your torso.

4 Sitting ‘comfortably’ For many people, sitting comfortably means slouching, which is bad for your neck and back. “Poor posture puts abnormal strain on the spine, including the neck and the ligaments holding it together, and that can cause pain,” Evangelista says.

Quick fixes: Sit up straight: pull your chin back, lower your shoulders, and arch your back. If that’s challenging at first, sit on the edge of your chair for a few minutes, which makes sitting up straight a little easier, and then sit farther back on the seat. If your budget allows, get an ergonomic desk chair with low-back support, adjustable height, and a thick seat cushion.

5 Looking at electronic screens We all spend a lot of time looking at electronic devices. For example, you might be looking up at a TV mounted on a wall, or down at a smartphone or laptop. The trouble is that your head is heavy; angling it up or down for a long time leads to muscle strain and pain.

6 Lifting heavy dumbbells Evangelista says many people lift dumbbells that are too heavy. “That throws off your body mechanics. Your trapezius muscles in the back overcompensate. They’re connected to the neck, and the overuse can cause neck pain,” he says.

Quick fixes: If you’re struggling to lift a dumbbell, use a lighter weight. Make sure you’re using proper form; a physical therapist or certified personal trainer can guide you.

7 Sleeping in risky positions Sleeping seems harmless, but some sleep positions pose big risks for the neck. When you sleep on your stomach, for example, you rotate your head to the side. Sleeping on your side without the right support pushes your neck toward your shoulder. Staying in these positions for hours can cause neck muscle strain and pain.

Quick fixes: Avoid sleeping on your stomach. And if you’re a side sleeper, check the support under your neck. “Lie on your side with your head on your pillow. If you can easily slide your hand in the space between your head and shoulders, you’re not getting enough support at night. Get a new pillow to fill the gap. Any material will do,” Evangelista says.

8 Getting stressed “We carry a lot of stress in our necks. We raise our shoulders and tense our muscles. If you have any underlying neck problems, it irritates them,” Evangelista says.

Quick fixes: Practice stress management. Try some deep breathing exercises, go for a quiet walk in nature or learn how to meditate. “I’ve seen people whose neck problems go away when they get stress under control,” Evangelista says. “It’s an important part of any plan to reduce neck pain.”

Healthy body fat ranges for men

There are multiple ways to measure your body's composition

Dr. Howard E. Lewine

Harvard Health Publishing

Q:I had a body fat measurement done at my gym. The reading was 17% body fat. I am 62, and aside from high blood pressure, I consider myself healthy. Is that a good reading? What is the best way to measure body fat?

A: There is no agreed-upon normal range for body fat, just as there is no ideal body weight. According to the World Health Organization, men ages 40 to 59 should aim for 11% to 21% body fat, while for men ages 60 to 79, the range is 13% to 24%.

However, the “right” weight and fat percent for an individual depend on multiple factors, such as the following:

General health: A very low percentage of body fat and low body weight in someone not exercising regularly can indicate a medical problem.

A very low percentage of body fat and low body weight in someone not exercising regularly can indicate a medical problem. Distribution of body fat: Even if your weight is close to the normal range, a large waist size may mean you have an unhealthy amount of belly fat (visceral fat). Higher amounts of belly fat increase the risk of diabetes and heart disease.

Even if your weight is close to the normal range, a large waist size may mean you have an unhealthy amount of belly fat (visceral fat). Higher amounts of belly fat increase the risk of diabetes and heart disease. Metabolism: How an individual’s body handles excess calories significantly affects whether those calories get deposited in fat or turned into energy used for activity and body heat.

How an individual’s body handles excess calories significantly affects whether those calories get deposited in fat or turned into energy used for activity and body heat. Amount, type and intensity of physical activity: You not only burn calories during exercise but also continue to burn calories afterward as muscles replenish their energy stores. Also, doing regular strength training can add a bit of muscle weight that is healthy.

Other ways to measure Rather than relying on just one measurement to assess your body composition, I suggest using one or both of these measurements:

Waist size: There is no consensus on normal for this measurement either. Generally, men should strive for a waist size of no more than 36 inches. For men under 6 feet tall, I like to use a ratio of waist size to height: waist size should be less than one-half of your height.

There is no consensus on normal for this measurement either. Generally, men should strive for a waist size of no more than 36 inches. For men under 6 feet tall, I like to use a ratio of waist size to height: waist size should be less than one-half of your height. Ratio of waist size to hip size: This is another way to evaluate body composition. Use a measuring tape to find your waist size just above your belly button. Then measure the size of your hips around the widest part of your buttocks. Divide the waist size by the hip size. The goal waist-to-hip ratio for men is no more than 0.9.

