Finding a new doctor

Tips to ease a search for a primary care provider

Heidi Godman

Harvard Health Letter

Forget being finicky if you’re looking for a new primary care physician. It’s hard enough just finding one who’s taking new patients. That’s due to a doctor shortage in the United States, fueled by such factors as population growth, low pay, physician burnout, a lack of required postgraduate training programs and a wave of retirements.

The shortage is becoming so serious that some states are trying to make it easier for doctors to practice there, or they’re creating new medical schools. And Congress is debating how to increase the number of training programs in the country.

Those measures aren’t going to help you get a new primary care physician anytime soon, so you’ll likely need to be flexible about the type of health professional you seek. Fortunately, you have options:

Primary care physicians

This category includes several kinds of primary care doctors. They’ve all earned a bachelor’s degree (which takes three or four years), graduated from medical school (which takes four years), completed a training program (which takes at least three years) and passed licensing exams. They all promote wellness and preventive care and treat a wide range of conditions. But each doctor’s focus is a little different.

Internal medicine specialist: An internist treats adults only and has completed training in a hospital and subspecialty clinics (such as cardiology or gastroenterology) for every organ system in the body.

Internal medicine-pediatrics: A “medpeds” physician treats adults and children and has trained in both internal medicine and pediatrics.

Family practitioner: This doctor can treat children and adults and has a broader scope than an internist or medpeds physician. For example, some family practitioners can perform minor surgery and even deliver babies.

Geriatrician: A geriatrician deals with the medical complexities of older patients with many chronic conditions. Geriatricians also consider the many issues that affect older adults, such as social or functional limitations.

Other primary care providers

You can also turn to an advanced practitioner for primary care — a nurse practitioner (NP) or a physician assistant (PA). Both are licensed and can diagnose and treat patients, order medical tests and prescribe medication. But there are differences in their training and autonomy.

Nurse practitioner: The NP becomes a registered nurse first (with a two- or four-year degree) and then earns a master’s or doctorate degree in advanced practice nursing (which takes two to three years). NPs can practice medicine independently in about half of the United States. In many states, however, they must collaborate with a doctor.

Physician assistant: The PA has a healthor science-related bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from an accredited physician assistant program (which takes two to three years). Unlike NPs, PAs are not permitted to practice independently. They must work in collaboration with a doctor.

Doctors vs. advanced practitioners

Is there a difference in the quality of care you’ll receive if you go to a doctor versus an advanced practitioner?

“It’s difficult to say,” says Dr. Anupam Jena, the Joseph P. Newhouseprofessor of health care policy at Harvard Medical School and co-author of the book “Random Acts of Medicine.” “Studies comparing the quality of care between the two groups are inconclusive. But if you spend four years in medical school and three-plus years in a training program, it’s probably true that you’ll perform better than advanced practitioners in some regards, since you have more training.”

Still, Jena notes that NPs and PAs are skilled clinicians who can spot medical problems and, if they can’t treat them, can connect you to the care you need. So, don’t fret about the type of primary care provider you see.

“The priority is establishing the relationship. Otherwise, if you’re sick, and you don’t have someone you can call, you’ll have to go to an emergency department or a walk-in clinic. That’s not optimal,” Jena says. “You want a relationship with someone who knows you and can make recommendations you’ll listen to. And ideally it’s important to have that in place before a serious problem develops.”

Resources for finding providers

Tap into these resources when looking for a primary care provider:

Referral lines: Hospitals often have referral lines that can direct you to primary care providers taking new patients.

Your family, friends and doctors: They may have recommendations for providers they trust.

Online reviews: Look at physician review sites, but take reviews with a grain of salt unless there's a large number of comments pointing one way or the other.

Anemia has many possible causes

Dr. Howard E. Lewine

Harvard Health Publishing

Q: I just found out that I have a low red blood cell count. I am a 59-year-old woman, and this is the first time in my life I have had this problem. What might be causing my anemia?

A: There are many possible causes for a low red blood cell count (anemia). The list is too long to go over here. Instead, here is the approach I normally use in cases like yours.

My first concern is blood loss through the gastrointestinal tract. This is a common reason for anemia in adults over age 50. Unless you have had a recent colonoscopy to look at the lower intestine for a bleeding site, I would be ordering this test for you. I would also consider whether you need an upper endoscopy to directly examine the stomach and first part of the upper intestine.

At the same time, I try to determine which of the main anemia categories are causing your low red blood cell count. It could be from:

Blood loss from some other place in the body, such as the rest of the small intestine or urinary system.

Bone marrow making fewer than normal red cells.

Red blood cells getting destroyed prematurely.

If the bone marrow is making fewer red blood cells than it should, I first make sure it is not due to nutritional deficiencies. I start with ordering blood tests to see if you have enough iron and if you have enough vitamin B12 and folic acid circulating in your blood. You typically need all three to make red blood cells.

If the anemia is from iron deficiency, you are most likely losing blood from somewhere in your gastrointestinal tract or urinary tract. That’s because it is unusual to develop iron deficiency due to a poor diet in women of your age and men of all ages.

When the source is not seen on colonoscopy or upper endoscopy, finding the bleeding source can be challenging.

If the anemia is not due to iron, vitamin B12 or folic acid deficiency, I request other tests on the blood to help determine if the bone marrow no longer is producing red blood cells normally. Or if the problem is that the red blood cells are being destroyed before their normal 120-day life span.

Now I have a better picture of whether the problem is:

Nutritional.

Blood loss from an undefined source.

Underproduction of red blood cells by the bone marrow.

Premature destruction of red blood cells.

This allows me to narrow my search for the specific condition causing the anemia.

