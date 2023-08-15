When to worry about your memory

Occasional lapses aren't always signs of dementia; here's what to look for

Matthew Solan

Harvard Health Publications

Ever had those “senior moments”? You misplace your phone (which was just in your hand). You lose your train of thought during a conversation. You forget directions five minutes after being told. You can’t remember the day, but then it pops into your head.

These memory slips can be embarrassing and stressful, but are they normal mental lapses — or early signs of dementia?

“The brain is like any other part of the body, and over time, it may not function as well,” says Ana Trueba Yepez, a psychologist with the Division of Geriatric Psychiatry at Harvard-affiliated McLean Hospital. “Brain regions involved with memory — like the hippocampus and prefrontal cortex — can shrink, which makes it more difficult to multitask, stay focused and hold on to information.”

The good news is that these kinds of memory lapses are not automatic red flags for dementia.

“These episodes can be alarming, but for the most part, they are not something to worry about,” says Trueba Yepez.

Look for warning signs Senior moments may come and go. It’s when they become more frequent or severe or if new cognitive issues emerge that they may signal a problem.

For example, during conversations, you now have difficulty following conversations. Or you cut off people when they talk or begin discussing something unrelated to the conversation. Another warning sign is when memory lapses begin to interfere with daily life. For instance, you miss scheduled appointments, forget to pay bills or fail to take regular medication. You may also have difficulty making decisions and forget regular grooming.

“Many times, people are not aware that memory issues have worsened,” says Trueba Yepez. “If you suspect any changes, no matter how innocent, it’s best to ask family or friends to look for and point out changes in your memory, with examples.”

Still, even these changes are not an automatic indicator of dementia. Sometimes, other factors such as diet, alcohol use, medication and mental problems (such as depression and anxiety) affect your memory.

“Many times, these issues show up in other ways besides memory problems, such as eating more unhealthy foods, showing less interest in your favorite activities and not keeping up with hygiene and personal appearance,” says Trueba Yepez.

Seeking help A primary care doctor is your first point of contact if you or someone else suspects a problem. As scary as it may seem to confront changes in memory, there are many benefits to taking a proactive approach, including these:

Ruling out other causes: A medical evaluation can help determine if symptoms are related to a condition, such as depression, anxiety or insomnia. Other factors also can affect memory, such as an infection, a new medication or an unintended interaction between a prescription drug and an over-the-counter product. Addressing the underlying problem may lead to improved memory.

Discovering a problem early: Memory problems could be related to a series of tiny strokes that produce only subtle symptoms, such as short episodes of confusion. In these episodes, small arteries in the brain become narrowed or clogged with fatty deposits, decreasing blood flow. "The brain damage is often so small and subtle that most people don't notice it or shrug it off," says Trueba Yepez. It's important to spot this problem as early as possible to prevent it from progressing to a condition called vascular dementia. Certain medications, such as statins and low-dose aspirin, and lifestyle changes may help prevent further cognitive decline.

Getting help sooner: Your doctor may refer you for a neuropsychological evaluation to assesses other cognitive skills, such as attention, executive function and language. If you are diagnosed with early dementia, it's best to catch it sooner than later so you can begin to manage the condition.

Manage your memory with DANCERS

Enhance your memory and protect against dementia with this acronym:

D: Disease management. Control your weight, blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar levels.

A: Activity. Cardio exercise improves oxygen and blood flow to the brain.

N: Nutrition. Poor nutrition leads to poor brain health. Adopt a plantbased diet.

C: Cognitive stimulation. The more you engage your brain, the more likely you can retain memory.

E: Engagement. Social isolation is linked to lower cognitive function.

R: Relaxation. Your brain needs downtime. Do relaxing activities like yoga, meditation or reading.

S: Sleep. Sleep is when your brain cleans out toxins. Get seven to nine hours of sleep per night.

Ask the Experts - Most people don't need vitamin D levels texted

Dr. Howard E. Lewine

Harvard Health Publishing

Q: I am wondering if I should have a vitamin D blood level checked. I am healthy and think I get enough sun exposure. Why might a person like me need the test?

A: The importance of vitamin D for bone health has a long history. In the past few decades, several studies have suggested that vitamin D might have other health benefits, as well.

For instance, observational studies have found an association between low levels of vitamin D and heart disease, diabetes and certain cancers. While people with these diseases may be more likely to have lower levels of vitamin D in their blood when tested, no studies have shown that insufficient vitamin D actually causes the diseases.

When all these studies were examined by a panel of experts sponsored by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, the experts concluded that the evidence did not support routine screening for vitamin D deficiency.

Their main reasoning was that there is no consensus regarding the optimal level needed to keep bones healthy. For instance, traditional guidelines state that vitamin D levels should be at least 20 nanograms per milliliter (ng/ mL). (A blood test measures a form of the vitamin known as 25-hydroxyvitamin D.) But some experts say this amount is too low and the level should be 30 ng/mL or higher.

Most experts acknowledge that true vitamin D deficiency is below 12 ng/mL, but this is quite uncommon. People who might have a level this low and need regular vitamin D testing include those who:

Have a gastrointestinal condition like celiac disease that decreases the ability to absorb vitamin D.

Are malnourished.

Regularly take medication that interferes with vitamin D activity, such as an oral corticosteroid (such as prednisone) or certain anti-seizure medications.

In addition, everyone who has been told they may have thin bones (either osteopenia or osteoporosis) or a fragility fracture (broken bones that occur from minimal trauma) should get their vitamin D levels checked routinely.

The good news is that getting enough vitamin D is easy for most people. Adults up to age 70 should get 600 international units (IU) per day, and those older than this should get 800 IU.

You are probably getting enough vitamin D from your sun exposure if you have no other possible reasons for a low level.

