Starting over doesn't mean going hungry

Situations where families require food assistance “don’t always look like what you think they look like,” says Sara Brown. She should know. The single mother of three found herself in need of food assistance in Livingston following a divorce after 13 years of marriage. The college-educated woman was forced to reenter the job market, but the transition took some time, and she had a family to feed. Brown says it’s vital that people overcome any stigma associated with using local food banks, which often can simply provide a short-term bridge for families when they need it. “I think so many people think you have to be destitute, that you have to be on your last dollar, that you don’t have a job, or you don’t have any other resources in your life,” she said. “When we understand that it doesn’t have to have a stigma attached, and that anybody can utilize local food resources, it really does reduce a lot of stress in your life. ”The Town Pump Charitable Foundation featured Brown’s story, along with two others, in its annual statewide fundraising campaign for over 100 food banks across Montana. The “Be A Friend in Deed” campaign, which began in 2001, has raised over $44 million for Montana food banks in 20 years, including about $9 million in matching grants from the Town Pump Charitable Foundation. Organizers of this year’s campaign, which ended Nov. 30, hoped to raise an additional $4 million for the food banks, including another $1 million in matching funds from the Foundation. Brown said she enjoyed her participation in the campaign, which involved filming a television commercial inside the Livingston Food Resource Center. “It was definitely a neat experience,” she said. “The film crew was great. ”Brown said she received “so many text messages” from friends when the TV commercial and a billboard that featured her and her family came out. And watching the Bobcat-Grizzly football game with friends in a local tavern also provided an interesting moment when her commercial came on. “Half the bar looked at me and said, ‘that’s you!’” she said with a laugh. The moment provided a perfect example for many in the bar that food insecurity doesn’t always look like what some think it does. “Food insecurity can happen to anybody,” Brown said.