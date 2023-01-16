Spreading hope and joy for the season is more than just a present

The “little bit more” in Montana is community groups coming together to make Christmas brighter for our neighbors. Many groups across the state provide toys and warm clothing for children, warm gloves and hats for the homeless, food baskets, small home repairs for senior citizens, and more—all in the spirit of making neighbors' lives brighter. “A little bit more.” With the goal of making a better tomorrow for every Montanan, for the past 16 years, the Town Pump Charitable Foundation has supported civic groups, service organizations, churches, and schools with $500 grants to supplement their budgets for holiday giving.