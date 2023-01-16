Spreading hope and joy for the season is more than just a present

“What if Christmas, he thought, doesn’t come from a store? What if Christmas… perhaps… means a little bit more?!”—Dr. Seuss, How the Grinch Stole Christmas!
The “little bit more” in Montana is community groups coming together to make Christmas brighter for our neighbors. Many groups across the state provide toys and warm clothing for children, warm gloves and hats for the homeless, food baskets, small home repairs for senior citizens, and more—all in the spirit of making neighbors' lives brighter. “A little bit more.” With the goal of making a better tomorrow for every Montanan, for the past 16 years, the Town Pump Charitable Foundation has supported civic groups, service organizations, churches, and schools with $500 grants to supplement their budgets for holiday giving.
Organizations receiving grants totaling $108,000 in 2022 included:
A Ray of Hope - Kalispell
American Legion Auxiliary - Silver Bow County Unit 1 - Butte
Attonement Lutheran Church - Billings
Aware Early Head Start - Billings
Bear Creek Buckaroos 4-H - Florence
Beaverhead Development Corporation - Dillon
Belgrade Community Library Foundation - Belgrade
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Big Sky Country - Bozeman
Big Hearts & Open Arms, Inc. - Eureka
Big Sky Optimist Club of Billings - Billings
Bikers for Kids in Need - Great Falls
Billings Activity Program - Billings
Boys & Girls Club of the Hi-Line - Havre
Broadwater Rodeo & Fair Association - Townsend
Butte 4 C's - Butte
Butte Rescue Mission - Butte
Butte Wellness Center - Butte
CASA/GAL of Gallatin Valley Program, Inc. - Bozeman
Cathedral of St. Helena - Helena
Central Montana Family Planning - Lewistown
Chief Joseph Auxiliary Unit #135 - Lolo
Community Youth Initiative - Dillon
Conrad/Brady Christmas Giving Tree - Conrad/Brady
Dillon Main Street, LLC - Dillon
Discovery House - Anaconda
District 4 HRDC - Havre
East Middle School Student Council - Butte
East Ridge Foundation - Butte
Eastern Montana Community Mental Health Center - Miles City
Evit's Hope - Polson
First Congregational Church UCC - Great Falls
Fresh Life Church - Billings
Fresh Life Church - Bozeman
Fresh Life Church - Great Falls
Fresh Life Church - Kalispell
Fresh Life Church - Polson
Friends fo the Sun River Valley Helping Hands - Simms
Friends of Jaycee Park - Dillon
Friends of the Community, Inc. - Livingston
Friendship Center of Helena - Helena
Front Range CASA/GAL - Conrad
Gallatin Valley Lutheran Fellowship - Belgrade
Glasgow High School - Glasgow
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church - Butte
Gratitude in Action - Billings
Great Falls Rescue Mission - Great Falls
Grit Foundation- Butte
Halfmoon Highlanders 4H Club - Columbia Falls
Havre Eagles Club - Havre
Heart of Monana Love, Inc. - Lewistown
Helena Christian School - East Helena
Helena Sunrise Rotary - Helena
Immanuel Lutheran Church - Missoula
Interact Club of Butte - Butte
Jill Hamry - Butte
Karen Corbin - Butte
Knees Community Club - Brady
Kruzin' 4 Seniors, Inc. - Absarokee
Libby Area Business Association - Libby
Libby Community Thrift Shop, Inc. - Libby
Lincoln County Community Health Center - Libby
Lure Me Inn - Ennis
MDT Employee Benefits Committee - Billings
Messiah Lutheran Church - Havre
Missoula Family YMCA - Missoula
Montana C. O. P. S. - Three Forks
Mountain View Homemakers - Eureka
Ms Patti's Pitter Patter Daycare - Livingston
My Glacier Village - Kalispell
Native American Childrens Association - Red Lodge
NeigborWorks Montana - Great Falls
New Hope Pregnancy Center - Butte
Optimist Club of Lockwood Montana - Lockwood
Our Kids - Libby
Out of the Wilderness - Billings
Pad for Paws Foundation - Helena
Paradise Valley Giving Tree - Emigrant
Park County Health Department - Livingston
Plymouth Church - UCC - Helena
Quality Life Concepts, Inc. - Great Falls
Reach Higher Montana - Helena
Rebuilding Together Yellowstone County - Billings
River of Life Ministries - Missoula
Rocky Mountain Chiropractic - Butte
Sacred Heart Circle - Joplin
Saddle Peak PTX - Belgrade
Sagebrush Food Pantry - Shelby
Saint Mary Catholic Community - Helena
Sanders County Coalition for Families - Thompson Falls
Sanders County Dog Training Club - Thompson Falls
See A Need Take Action - Ramsay
Shepherd MT Lions Club - Shepherd
Shop With A Cop Butte - Butte
Sletten Companies - Great Falls
Snowy Mountain Industries - Lewistown
Soroptimist International of Great Falls - Great Falls
Soroptimist of Dillon - Dillon
St. Bernard Council of Catholic Women - Billings
St. John's Lutheran Church - Helena
St. John's Lutheran Home, Inc. - Billings
St. Michale & All Angels Episcopal Church - Eureka
St. Paul Lutheran Church - Cut Bank
State of Montana - Child & Family Services - Billings
Stevensville Sharing Tree - Stevensville
The Dandelion Foundation - Great Falls
The Joliet Lions Club - Joliet
The Ruby Valley Giving Tree - Alder
Three Forks High School - Three Forks
Three Mile Community Senior Center - Stevensville
TOPS MT 0414 Inverness - Hingham
Toys for Tots - Anaconda
United Community Church - Colstrip
United Congregational Church - Butte
Whitehall Head Start - Whitehall
Wibaux Public Schools - Wibaux
Willing Workers Ladies Aid, Inc. - Gallatin Gateway
WMMHC PACT - Anaconda - Anaconda
Youth Dynamics - Statewide
YWCA Helena - Helena