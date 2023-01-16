 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spreading hope and joy for the season is more than just a present

Town Pump Charitable Foundation

“What if Christmas, he thought, doesn’t come from a store? What if Christmas… perhaps… means a little bit more?!”—Dr. Seuss, How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

The “little bit more” in Montana is community groups coming together to make Christmas brighter for our neighbors. Many groups across the state provide toys and warm clothing for children, warm gloves and hats for the homeless, food baskets, small home repairs for senior citizens, and more—all in the spirit of making neighbors' lives brighter. “A little bit more.” With the goal of making a better tomorrow for every Montanan, for the past 16 years, the Town Pump Charitable Foundation has supported civic groups, service organizations, churches, and schools with $500 grants to supplement their budgets for holiday giving.

Organizations receiving grants totaling $108,000 in 2022 included: 

A Ray of Hope - Kalispell

American Legion Auxiliary - Silver Bow County Unit 1 - Butte

Attonement Lutheran Church - Billings

Aware Early Head Start - Billings

Bear Creek Buckaroos 4-H - Florence

Beaverhead Development Corporation - Dillon

Belgrade Community Library Foundation - Belgrade

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Big Sky Country - Bozeman

Big Hearts & Open Arms, Inc. - Eureka

Big Sky Optimist Club of Billings - Billings

Bikers for Kids in Need - Great Falls

Billings Activity Program - Billings

Boys & Girls Club of the Hi-Line - Havre

Broadwater Rodeo & Fair Association - Townsend

Butte 4 C's - Butte

Butte Rescue Mission - Butte

Butte Wellness Center - Butte

CASA/GAL of Gallatin Valley Program, Inc. - Bozeman

Cathedral of St. Helena - Helena

Central Montana Family Planning - Lewistown

Chief Joseph Auxiliary Unit #135 - Lolo

Community Youth Initiative - Dillon

Conrad/Brady Christmas Giving Tree - Conrad/Brady

Dillon Main Street, LLC - Dillon

Discovery House - Anaconda

District 4 HRDC - Havre

East Middle School Student Council - Butte

East Ridge Foundation - Butte

Eastern Montana Community Mental Health Center - Miles City

Evit's Hope - Polson

First Congregational Church UCC - Great Falls

Fresh Life Church - Billings

Fresh Life Church - Bozeman

Fresh Life Church - Great Falls

Fresh Life Church - Kalispell

Fresh Life Church - Polson

Friends fo the Sun River Valley Helping Hands - Simms

Friends of Jaycee Park - Dillon

Friends of the Community, Inc. - Livingston

Friendship Center of Helena - Helena

Front Range CASA/GAL - Conrad

Gallatin Valley Lutheran Fellowship - Belgrade

Glasgow High School - Glasgow

Gloria Dei Lutheran Church - Butte

Gratitude in Action - Billings

Great Falls Rescue Mission - Great Falls

Grit Foundation- Butte

Halfmoon Highlanders 4H Club - Columbia Falls

Havre Eagles Club - Havre

Heart of Monana Love, Inc. - Lewistown

Helena Christian School - East Helena

Helena Sunrise Rotary - Helena

Immanuel Lutheran Church - Missoula

Interact Club of Butte - Butte

Jill Hamry - Butte

Karen Corbin - Butte

Knees Community Club - Brady

Kruzin' 4 Seniors, Inc. - Absarokee

Libby Area Business Association - Libby

Libby Community Thrift Shop, Inc. - Libby

Lincoln County Community Health Center - Libby

Lure Me Inn - Ennis

MDT Employee Benefits Committee - Billings

Messiah Lutheran Church - Havre

Missoula Family YMCA - Missoula

Montana C. O. P. S. - Three Forks

Mountain View Homemakers - Eureka

Ms Patti's Pitter Patter Daycare - Livingston

My Glacier Village - Kalispell

Native American Childrens Association - Red Lodge

NeigborWorks Montana - Great Falls

New Hope Pregnancy Center - Butte

Optimist Club of Lockwood Montana - Lockwood

Our Kids - Libby

Out of the Wilderness - Billings

Pad for Paws Foundation - Helena

Paradise Valley Giving Tree - Emigrant

Park County Health Department - Livingston

Plymouth Church - UCC - Helena

Quality Life Concepts, Inc. - Great Falls

Reach Higher Montana - Helena

Rebuilding Together Yellowstone County - Billings

River of Life Ministries - Missoula

Rocky Mountain Chiropractic - Butte

Sacred Heart Circle - Joplin

Saddle Peak PTX - Belgrade

Sagebrush Food Pantry - Shelby

Saint Mary Catholic Community - Helena

Sanders County Coalition for Families - Thompson Falls

Sanders County Dog Training Club - Thompson Falls

See A Need Take Action - Ramsay

Shepherd MT Lions Club - Shepherd

Shop With A Cop Butte - Butte

Sletten Companies - Great Falls

Snowy Mountain Industries - Lewistown

Soroptimist International of Great Falls - Great Falls

Soroptimist of Dillon - Dillon

St. Bernard Council of Catholic Women - Billings

St. John's Lutheran Church - Helena

St. John's Lutheran Home, Inc. - Billings

St. Michale & All Angels Episcopal Church - Eureka

St. Paul Lutheran Church - Cut Bank

State of Montana - Child & Family Services - Billings

Stevensville Sharing Tree - Stevensville

The Dandelion Foundation - Great Falls

The Joliet Lions Club - Joliet

The Ruby Valley Giving Tree - Alder

Three Forks High School - Three Forks

Three Mile Community Senior Center - Stevensville

TOPS MT 0414 Inverness - Hingham

Toys for Tots - Anaconda

United Community Church - Colstrip

United Congregational Church - Butte

Whitehall Head Start - Whitehall

Wibaux Public Schools - Wibaux

Willing Workers Ladies Aid, Inc. - Gallatin Gateway

WMMHC PACT - Anaconda - Anaconda

Youth Dynamics - Statewide

YWCA Helena - Helena

