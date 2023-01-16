November 10, 2022 was a day of celebration for Special Olympics Montana! Opening ceremonies for the Fall State Basketball Tournament were held at the Maroon Activity Center in Butte. This marked the first statewide Special Olympics event held since the onset of COVID-19. Six hundred athletes from 89 Montana communities participated in 150 games over two days at seven locations across Butte. These athletes were supported by over 200 coaches. Local churches served turkey dinners to the athletes and Healthy Athlete screenings took place at the Butte Plaza Mall. Town Pump served as Premier Fan for the tournament and was joined by 30 other Butte sponsors to support the athletes. The State Summer Games will be held in Bozeman May 17-19, 2023.The Town Pump Charitable Foundation continues its long-standing partnership with Special Olympics Montana as Premier Mission Partner of the Montana Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR), Premier Fan of the State Basketball Tournament, Premier Sponsor of the Area Winter Games and Platinum Sponsor of the State Summer Games. Team members at Town Pump convenience stores, casinos, and hotels support Special Olympics Montana with the sale of $5 MTN/Chevy Truck raffle ticket sales. The 2022 MTN/Chevy truck was won by Shawna Beechinor of Helena who purchased her winning ticket through a Special Olympics athlete. Town Pump team members will be selling 2023 MTN/Chevy Truck raffle tickets from February 1, 2023 through March 31, 2023.Tickets can be purchased with cash, check or debit card. The drawing will be held on May 19, 2023.

Tom Cronnelly has always understood the importance of public service—he’s volunteered in a variety of community causes over the years and even ran for chief executive in his hometown of Butte in 2020. He also has a passion for food—he and his wife Kristi ran the OMG Mongolian Grill in uptown Butte until it was destroyed in the disastrous M&M bar fire in 2021.It makes sense, then, that public service and food are the key ingredients in his involvement with Special Olympics. Cronnelly, whose stepson Joey is an athlete for Special Olympics, knows firsthand the incredible effort those athletes put out for the games. During the Montana Special Olympics’ state basketball tournament in Helena in 2018, he also witnessed the financial challenges many of them face to compete, especially during the competitions themselves. “They stay in the cheapest hotel they can find,” he said. “And they eat whatever is at the hotel’s breakfast … a box of cereal and maybe a bagel.” A sandwich, apple and chips comprised a quick lunch, and dinner, called the “team dine-out,” usually involved a spaghetti entrée and not much else. “It just wasn’t enough food,” he said. When the Special Olympics basketball tournament came to Butte in 2019 for three-year commitment, Cronnelly agreed to lead the management team’s dinner efforts. They wanted to provide a special dinner for the Special Olympians and coaches and immediately began fundraising to make it happen.“We wanted to raise money to provide a full turkey dinner,” he said. “We partnered with local churches to help. ”The effort paid off. Cronnelly’s team purchased and prepared 66 turkeys and all the trimmings, and they fed nearly 1,100 athletes and coaches at several churches around town, as well as the Knights of Columbus. “We pulled it off,” he said. With the Special Olympics state basketball tournament scheduled to return to Butte in 2020, the food committee was ready for a repeat performance as well. “Then COVID hit,” Cronnelly said, and tournament was cancelled for two years. This year, the tournament returned in early November, but Cronnelly and his food team faced some new challenges. For one, because the OMG Mongolian Grill had been destroyed, he had no way to order the food. And money again was an issue, especially with the price of turkey nearly tripling in price from 2019.The Butte community, however, “really rallied,” Cronnelly said. A local fundraising effort in October raised over $2,000, St. James Healthcare provided more funding, and the Butte Rescue Mission donated 10 turkeys. A major assist came from Town Pump. Already a statewide corporate sponsor of Special Olympics, Town Pump not only provided more funding for the food, it also ordered the food through its supplier. “Town Pump came through in a big way,” he said. Deacon Bernie McCarthy again facilitated several locations around the Mining City for preparing and serving the dinners, and on Nov. 11 the community fed over 800 athletes and coaches to another full turkey dinner, Cronnelly said. “It was a big deal for the athletes,” he said. “They had fun at the carnival, and then went out to dinner.” Cronnelly emphasized he was just “a member of a huge team” that organized and prepared the food throughout the three-day tournament. For example, Heather Stenson coordinated with Community Counseling and Correctional Services to provide 4,000 lunches for the athletes. “It was a community effort,” he said. “I love it.”