Reading is the cornerstone of education for Montana children

Children lose an average of two months of reading skills over the summer months. Children from low-income families suffer the biggest learning loss over the school break. To combat this backslide in reading skills, many Montana public libraries host summer reading programs designed to provide a great summer activity for children, stimulates an interest in the local library and reading, exercises the brain over summer, and help prevent the “summer slide” in a child’s reading skills. Many libraries used a program called “Oceans of Possibilities,” which allowed children to celebrate our local aquatic life and a chance to dive deep into an underwater world. The Town Pump Charitable Foundation’s “Keep Kids Reading” grant program was designed to provide financial assistance to libraries across Montana that offer a summer reading program. The grants could be used for books, prizes, snacks, supplies and staffing for a successful program. In 2022, one hundred Montana libraries each received a $1,000 grant for their summer reading program. A successful summer reading program takes hard work and commitment on the part of librarians, library staff, and volunteers. These individuals have provided an opportunity for children to sharpen their reading skills while enjoying the amenities of their local libraries. For more information: townpumpfoundation.com/reading
Organizations receiving 2022 Keep Kids Reading grants totaling $100,000:
Anaconda—Hearst Free Library
Augusta—Lewis & Clark Library - Augusta Branch
Baker—Fallon County Library, Inc.
Belgrade—Belgrade Community Library Foundation
Big Fork—ImagineIF Library - Big Fork
Big Sandy—Choteau County Library Foundation
Big Sky—Friends of the Big Sky Community Library
Big Timber—Carnegie Public Library
Billings—Billings Public Library
Billings—Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools
Boulder—Boulder Community Library
Box Elder—Stone Child College Library
Bozeman—Bozeman Public Library Foundation
Bozeman—Greater Gallatin United Way
Bridger—Friends of the Bridger Public Library
Broadus—Henry A. Malley Memorial Library
Browning—Glacier County Library
Butte—Butte Public Library - Downtown Branch
Butte—Butte Public Library - Uptown Branch
Cascade—Friends of the Library
Chester—Friends of the Liberty County Library
Chinook—Blaine County Library
Circle—George McCone Memorial County Library
Clancy—North Jefferson County Library
Colstrip—Friends of the Bicentennial Library of Colstrip
Columbia Falls—Columbia Falls High School
Columbia Falls—ImagineIF Library - Columbia Falls
Columbus—Stillwater County Library
Condon—Swan Valley Community Library
Conrad—Conrad Public Library
Cut Bank—Glacier County Library
Darby—Darby Community Public Library
Deer Lodge—William K. Kohrs Memorial Library
Denton—Town of Denton
Dillon—Dillon Public Library
Drummond—Drummond School & Community Library
Dutton/Brady—Dutton/Brady School
East Helena—Lewis & Clark Library East Helena Branch
East Helena—Radley Elementary School
Ekalaka—Ekalaka Public Library
Ennis—Friends of Madison Valley Public Library
Eureka—Lincoln County Library Foundation - Eureka
Fort Benton—Choteau County Library Foundation
Frenchtown—Frenchtown School/Community Library
Froid—Froid Friends of the Library
Geraldine—Choteau County Library Foundation
Glasgow—Glasgow City-County Library
Glendive—Glendive Public Library
Great Falls—Great Falls Public Library
Hamilton—Bitter Root Humane Association
Hamilton—Bitterroot Public Library
Hardin—Big Horn County Library
Harlem—Harlem Public Library
Harlowton —Harlowton Public Library
Havre—Havre-Hill County Library Foundation
Helena—Lewis & Clark Library
Helena—Lewis & Clark Library
Hot Springs—Preston Hot Springs Town/County Library
Jordan—Garfield County Free Library
Kalispell—ImagineIF Library - Kalispell
Lakeside—West Shore Community Library
Lewistown—Lewistown Public Library
Libby—Lincoln County Library Foundation - Libby
Lincoln—Lewis & Clark Library - Lincoln Branch
Livingston—Livingston School District - East Side Intermediate School
Livingston—Livingston-Park County Public Library
Lolo—Missoula Public Library - Lolo Branch
Malta—Phillips County Library
Manhattan—Manhattan Community Library
Missoula—Families First Learning Lab
Moore—Moore Memorial Public Library
Philipsburg—Philipsburg Area Community Library
Plains—Sanders County Bookmobile
Polson—North Lake County Public Library
Poplar—James E. Shanley Tribal Library
Potomac—Missoula Public Library - Potomac Branch
Red Lodge—Red Lodge Carnegie Library
Richey—Richey Public Library
Ronan—Ronan Library District
Scobey—Daniels County Library
Shelby—Toole County Library
Shepherd —Shepherd Elementary Library
Sidney—Sidney=Richland County Library
St. Regis—Friends of the Mineral County Library
Stevensville—North Valley Public Library
Sunburst—Sunburst Branch Library
Superior —Friends of the Mineral County Library
Terry—Prairie County Library
Thompson Falls—Friends of the Thompson Falls Public Library
Townsend—Broadwater School
Troy—Lincoln County Library Foundation - Troy
Twin Bridges—Twin Bridges Public Library
Valier—Valier Public Library
White Sulphur Springs—Friends of the Meagher County City Library
Whitefish—Whitefish Community Library
Whitehall—Friends of the Whitehall Community Library
Wibaux—Wibaux County Health Department
Wolf Point—Friends of the Roosevelt County Library