Reading is the cornerstone of education for Montana children

Children lose an average of two months of reading skills over the summer months. Children from low-income families suffer the biggest learning loss over the school break. To combat this backslide in reading skills, many Montana public libraries host summer reading programs designed to provide a great summer activity for children, stimulates an interest in the local library and reading, exercises the brain over summer, and help prevent the “summer slide” in a child’s reading skills. Many libraries used a program called “Oceans of Possibilities,” which allowed children to celebrate our local aquatic life and a chance to dive deep into an underwater world. The Town Pump Charitable Foundation’s “Keep Kids Reading” grant program was designed to provide financial assistance to libraries across Montana that offer a summer reading program. The grants could be used for books, prizes, snacks, supplies and staffing for a successful program. In 2022, one hundred Montana libraries each received a $1,000 grant for their summer reading program. A successful summer reading program takes hard work and commitment on the part of librarians, library staff, and volunteers. These individuals have provided an opportunity for children to sharpen their reading skills while enjoying the amenities of their local libraries. For more information: townpumpfoundation.com/reading