Reading is the cornerstone of education for Montana children

Children lose an average of two months of reading skills over the summer months. Children from low-income families suffer the biggest learning loss over the school break. To combat this backslide in reading skills, many Montana public libraries host summer reading programs designed to provide a great summer activity for children, stimulates an interest in the local library and reading, exercises the brain over summer, and help prevent the “summer slide” in a child’s reading skills. Many libraries used a program called “Oceans of Possibilities,” which allowed children to celebrate our local aquatic life and a chance to dive deep into an underwater world. The Town Pump Charitable Foundation’s “Keep Kids Reading” grant program was designed to provide financial assistance to libraries across Montana that offer a summer reading program. The grants could be used for books, prizes, snacks, supplies and staffing for a successful program. In 2022, one hundred Montana libraries each received a $1,000 grant for their summer reading program. A successful summer reading program takes hard work and commitment on the part of librarians, library staff, and volunteers. These individuals have provided an opportunity for children to sharpen their reading skills while enjoying the amenities of their local libraries. For more information: townpumpfoundation.com/reading

Organizations receiving 2022 Keep Kids Reading grants totaling $100,000:

Anaconda—Hearst Free Library

Augusta—Lewis & Clark Library - Augusta Branch

Baker—Fallon County Library, Inc.

Belgrade—Belgrade Community Library Foundation

Big Fork—ImagineIF Library - Big Fork

Big Sandy—Choteau County Library Foundation

Big Sky—Friends of the Big Sky Community Library

Big Timber—Carnegie Public Library

Billings—Billings Public Library

Billings—Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools

Boulder—Boulder Community Library

Box Elder—Stone Child College Library

Bozeman—Bozeman Public Library Foundation

Bozeman—Greater Gallatin United Way

Bridger—Friends of the Bridger Public Library

Broadus—Henry A. Malley Memorial Library

Browning—Glacier County Library

Butte—Butte Public Library - Downtown Branch

Butte—Butte Public Library - Uptown Branch

Cascade—Friends of the Library

Chester—Friends of the Liberty County Library

Chinook—Blaine County Library

Circle—George McCone Memorial County Library

Clancy—North Jefferson County Library

Colstrip—Friends of the Bicentennial Library of Colstrip

Columbia Falls—Columbia Falls High School

Columbia Falls—ImagineIF Library - Columbia Falls

Columbus—Stillwater County Library

Condon—Swan Valley Community Library

Conrad—Conrad Public Library

Cut Bank—Glacier County Library

Darby—Darby Community Public Library

Deer Lodge—William K. Kohrs Memorial Library

Denton—Town of Denton

Dillon—Dillon Public Library

Drummond—Drummond School & Community Library

Dutton/Brady—Dutton/Brady School

East Helena—Lewis & Clark Library East Helena Branch

East Helena—Radley Elementary School

Ekalaka—Ekalaka Public Library

Ennis—Friends of Madison Valley Public Library

Eureka—Lincoln County Library Foundation - Eureka

Fort Benton—Choteau County Library Foundation

Frenchtown—Frenchtown School/Community Library

Froid—Froid Friends of the Library

Geraldine—Choteau County Library Foundation

Glasgow—Glasgow City-County Library

Glendive—Glendive Public Library

Great Falls—Great Falls Public Library

Hamilton—Bitter Root Humane Association

Hamilton—Bitterroot Public Library

Hardin—Big Horn County Library

Harlem—Harlem Public Library

Harlowton —Harlowton Public Library

Havre—Havre-Hill County Library Foundation

Helena—Lewis & Clark Library

Helena—Lewis & Clark Library

Hot Springs—Preston Hot Springs Town/County Library

Jordan—Garfield County Free Library

Kalispell—ImagineIF Library - Kalispell

Lakeside—West Shore Community Library

Lewistown—Lewistown Public Library

Libby—Lincoln County Library Foundation - Libby

Lincoln—Lewis & Clark Library - Lincoln Branch

Livingston—Livingston School District - East Side Intermediate School

Livingston—Livingston-Park County Public Library

Lolo—Missoula Public Library - Lolo Branch

Malta—Phillips County Library

Manhattan—Manhattan Community Library

Missoula—Families First Learning Lab

Moore—Moore Memorial Public Library

Philipsburg—Philipsburg Area Community Library

Plains—Sanders County Bookmobile

Polson—North Lake County Public Library

Poplar—James E. Shanley Tribal Library

Potomac—Missoula Public Library - Potomac Branch

Red Lodge—Red Lodge Carnegie Library

Richey—Richey Public Library

Ronan—Ronan Library District

Scobey—Daniels County Library

Shelby—Toole County Library

Shepherd —Shepherd Elementary Library

Sidney—Sidney=Richland County Library

St. Regis—Friends of the Mineral County Library

Stevensville—North Valley Public Library

Sunburst—Sunburst Branch Library

Superior —Friends of the Mineral County Library

Terry—Prairie County Library

Thompson Falls—Friends of the Thompson Falls Public Library

Townsend—Broadwater School

Troy—Lincoln County Library Foundation - Troy

Twin Bridges—Twin Bridges Public Library

Valier—Valier Public Library

White Sulphur Springs—Friends of the Meagher County City Library

Whitefish—Whitefish Community Library

Whitehall—Friends of the Whitehall Community Library

Wibaux—Wibaux County Health Department

Wolf Point—Friends of the Roosevelt County Library

