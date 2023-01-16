Positive and safe learning environments - A focus on school safety

On April 12, 1994, tragedy struck in Butte. Eleven-year-old Jeremy Bullock was the unintended victim of a school shooting by a classmate. Through this incredibly heartbreaking tragedy Jeremy’s parents, Bill and Robin Bullock, along with family and friends, created the Jeremy Bullock Memorial Trust. The Foundation was initially created to construct and maintain a soccer complex next to Jeremy’s elementary school as a safe place for children to learn, play, grow and gather. However, the Bullocks knew there was more they wanted to do in Jeremy’s honor. From many conversations, the Jeremy Bullock Safe Schools Summit was created. The 3rd Annual Jeremy Bullock Safe Schools Summit was held in August 2022 in Butte. National, regional, and state experts in school safety convened to discuss and advance best practices for student and educator safety and creating safer school environments. Teachers, school administrators, law enforcement, mental health professionals and other school safety professionals gathered for the 2-day event. “As a nation, we have seen an increase in mass shootings and devastating losses of students and teachers,” say Bill and Robin Bullock. “We know that no one person, department, organization or state can solve the problem of student safety in schools. It literally takes a Village. ”The 2022 Summit saw an array of topics including: suicide prevention, cyberbullying, threat assessment, school-based health care, infrastructure considerations, secondary trauma and self-care, LGBTQ+ education allies, fostering resilience, social emotional learning, mental health resources and much more. The Trust also hosted the first annual School Safety Recognition Awards at the 2022 Summit. The awards are part of the Jeremy Bullock Memorial Trust's effort to help promote school safety by acknowledging the dedication, commitment, and exceptional work of select honorees that make a significant difference in our schools and communities. Award recipients included: Todd Wester, principal at Livingston Public Schools; WOW (World of Work) club & Shannon Toney, school counselor at Billings Public Schools; and Deputy Scott Rasmussen, School Resource Officer at Frenchtown Schools. The Jeremy Bullock Memorial Trust’s mission is striving to continue to improve school safety by ensuring all children have a positive and safe learning environment and by providing educators and community stakeholders with the tools to promote a healthy learning environment. When all children are educated in places of equity, safety, and learning, and when they receive the academic, social, and emotional support that meet their needs, then they can achieve their greatest potential in K-12 education, as well as in college, career, and life. The 2023 Jeremy Bullock Safe Schools Summit will be August 8-9 in Helena. For more information: jeremybullocksafeschools.com or facebook.com/jeremybullocksafeschoolssummit