This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of Montana Standard had no role in its creation or display. Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with a targeted audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production and distribution. For more information contact sales@brandavestudios.com.
Montana's Best for 70 Years!

Montana's Best for 70 Years!
Town Pump Charitable Foundation

At Town Pump, we are proud to be a Montana- owned and-operated family of businesses. From our beginning in Butte in 1953, our Town Pump family has grown with Montana. Our growth would not have happened without the support of the communities we serve. At Town Pump, we are committed to reinvesting in our businesses through building new and larger stores, expanding existing stores and casinos, adding new state-of-the-art car washes, and continually upgrading our hotels. Our strongly held belief in giving back to Montana communities means that we partner with nonprofits and local communities to support basic needs, education, and veterans.

Announcing $770K in Grants

To celebrate Town Pump's 70 years of serving Montana, in 2023, the Town Pump Charitable Foundation will be awarding 110 $7,000 grants totaling $770,000 to organizations for work in support of our areas of focus across Montana. Grant Applications will be accepted from May 1, 2023 – May 31, 2023. Grants will be awarded on June 15, 2023.

