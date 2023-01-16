 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Investing in knowledge to advance STEM

What is STEM education and why is it important?

STEM is an acronym that stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics. STEM-based education teaches children more than science and mathematics concepts. The focus on hands-on learning with real-world applications helps develop a variety of skill sets, including creativity and 21st-century skills. These 21st-century skills include media and technology literacy, productivity, social skills, communication, flexibility, and initiative. Other skills attained through STEM education include problem solving, critical thinking, creativity, curiosity, decision -making, leadership, entrepreneurship, acceptance of failure and more. Regardless of the future career path considered by these children, these skill sets go a long way to preparing them to be innovative .The ExxonMobil Educational Alliance program invests in the future of our Montana communities and schools. Through Town Pump’s more than 45-year relationship with ExxonMobil, we secure grants for Montana schools. These grants support STEM education programs within the communities we serve, allowing students to connect what they learn in the classroom with what they see in the real world. Our thanks to ExxonMobil for sharing our commit to giving back to our Montana communities. Preparing today’s children to become the innovators and inventors of tomorrow begins with a focus on STEM education programs. Many Montana students are getting that extra leg up on their futures thanks to the Educational Alliance program from ExxonMobil.

These schools received Educational Alliance grants totaling $38,000:

Lincoln Elementary—Anaconda

Fred Moodry Middle School—Anaconda

Ridge View Elementary—Belgrade

Big Timber Elementary School—Big Timber

Boulder Elementary School—Billings

Arrowhead Elementary School—Billings

Bonner School—Bonner

Boulder Elementary School—Boulder

Hawthorne School—Bozeman

Chief Joseph Middle School—Bozeman

Longfellow School—Bozeman

Emily Dickinson School—Bozeman

Irving Elementary School—Bozeman

Hawthorne Elementary School—Bozeman

Vina Chattin Elementary School—Browning

Browning Elementary—Browning

Whittier School—Butte

Kennedy Elementary School—Butte

Emerson Elementary School—Butte

Butte High School—Butte

Hillcrest Elementary School—Butte

East Middle School—Butte

Margaret Leary School—Butte

West Elementary School—Butte

Meadowlark School—Chinook

Frank Brattin Middle School—Colstrip

Pine Butte Elementary School—Colstrip

Ruder Elementary School—Columbia Falls

Glacier Gateway Elementary—Columbia Falls

Columbus Middle School—Columbus

Columbus Elem School—Columbus

Meadowlark School—Conrad

Conrad Elementary—Conrad

HC Davis Elementary—Cut Bank

Anna Jeffries Elementary—Cut Bank

O D Speer School—Deer Lodge

Parkview School—Dillon

Dillon Middle School—Dillon

Radley Elementary School—East Helena

Ennis School—Ennis

Eureka Elementary School—Eureka

Forsyth Elementary School—Forsyth

Sacajawea School—Great Falls

Roosevelt Elementary School—Great Falls

Hamilton Middle School—Hamilton

Washington School—Hamilton

Hardin Primary—Hardin

Sunnyside School—Havre

Kessler School—Helena

Jim Darcy School—Helena

Smith Elementary School—Helena

Helmville School—Helmville

Cornelius Hedges School—Kalispell

Garfield School—Lewistown

Libby Elementary School—Libby

B A Winans School—Livingston

Lolo Elementary—Lolo

Woodman School—Lolo

Garfield Elementary—Miles City

Jefferson School—Miles City

Lowell School—Missoula

Russell School—Missoula

Plains Elementary School—Plains

Linderman School—Polson

Ramsay School—Ramsay

K William Harvey Elem—Ronan

Shelby Elementary School—Shelby

Superior Elementary—Superior

Thompson Falls Elem School—Thompson Falls

Three Forks Elem School—Three Forks

Cecelia Hazelton School—Townsend

W F Morrison School—Troy

White Sulphur Springs Elementary—White Sulphur Springs

L A Muldown School—Whitefish

Whitehall Elementary—Whitehall

Northside School—Wolf Point

