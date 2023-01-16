Investing in knowledge to advance STEM

What is STEM education and why is it important?
STEM is an acronym that stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics. STEM-based education teaches children more than science and mathematics concepts. The focus on hands-on learning with real-world applications helps develop a variety of skill sets, including creativity and 21st-century skills. These 21st-century skills include media and technology literacy, productivity, social skills, communication, flexibility, and initiative. Other skills attained through STEM education include problem solving, critical thinking, creativity, curiosity, decision -making, leadership, entrepreneurship, acceptance of failure and more. Regardless of the future career path considered by these children, these skill sets go a long way to preparing them to be innovative .The ExxonMobil Educational Alliance program invests in the future of our Montana communities and schools. Through Town Pump’s more than 45-year relationship with ExxonMobil, we secure grants for Montana schools. These grants support STEM education programs within the communities we serve, allowing students to connect what they learn in the classroom with what they see in the real world. Our thanks to ExxonMobil for sharing our commit to giving back to our Montana communities. Preparing today’s children to become the innovators and inventors of tomorrow begins with a focus on STEM education programs. Many Montana students are getting that extra leg up on their futures thanks to the Educational Alliance program from ExxonMobil.
These schools received Educational Alliance grants totaling $38,000:
Lincoln Elementary—Anaconda
Fred Moodry Middle School—Anaconda
Ridge View Elementary—Belgrade
Big Timber Elementary School—Big Timber
Boulder Elementary School—Billings
Arrowhead Elementary School—Billings
Bonner School—Bonner
Boulder Elementary School—Boulder
Hawthorne School—Bozeman
Chief Joseph Middle School—Bozeman
Longfellow School—Bozeman
Emily Dickinson School—Bozeman
Irving Elementary School—Bozeman
Hawthorne Elementary School—Bozeman
Vina Chattin Elementary School—Browning
Browning Elementary—Browning
Whittier School—Butte
Kennedy Elementary School—Butte
Emerson Elementary School—Butte
Butte High School—Butte
Hillcrest Elementary School—Butte
East Middle School—Butte
Margaret Leary School—Butte
West Elementary School—Butte
Meadowlark School—Chinook
Frank Brattin Middle School—Colstrip
Pine Butte Elementary School—Colstrip
Ruder Elementary School—Columbia Falls
Glacier Gateway Elementary—Columbia Falls
Columbus Middle School—Columbus
Columbus Elem School—Columbus
Meadowlark School—Conrad
Conrad Elementary—Conrad
HC Davis Elementary—Cut Bank
Anna Jeffries Elementary—Cut Bank
O D Speer School—Deer Lodge
Parkview School—Dillon
Dillon Middle School—Dillon
Radley Elementary School—East Helena
Ennis School—Ennis
Eureka Elementary School—Eureka
Forsyth Elementary School—Forsyth
Sacajawea School—Great Falls
Roosevelt Elementary School—Great Falls
Hamilton Middle School—Hamilton
Washington School—Hamilton
Hardin Primary—Hardin
Sunnyside School—Havre
Kessler School—Helena
Jim Darcy School—Helena
Smith Elementary School—Helena
Helmville School—Helmville
Cornelius Hedges School—Kalispell
Garfield School—Lewistown
Libby Elementary School—Libby
B A Winans School—Livingston
Lolo Elementary—Lolo
Woodman School—Lolo
Garfield Elementary—Miles City
Jefferson School—Miles City
Lowell School—Missoula
Russell School—Missoula
Plains Elementary School—Plains
Linderman School—Polson
Ramsay School—Ramsay
K William Harvey Elem—Ronan
Shelby Elementary School—Shelby
Superior Elementary—Superior
Thompson Falls Elem School—Thompson Falls
Three Forks Elem School—Three Forks
Cecelia Hazelton School—Townsend
W F Morrison School—Troy
White Sulphur Springs Elementary—White Sulphur Springs
L A Muldown School—Whitefish
Whitehall Elementary—Whitehall
Northside School—Wolf Point