Investing in knowledge to advance STEM

STEM is an acronym that stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics. STEM-based education teaches children more than science and mathematics concepts. The focus on hands-on learning with real-world applications helps develop a variety of skill sets, including creativity and 21st-century skills. These 21st-century skills include media and technology literacy, productivity, social skills, communication, flexibility, and initiative. Other skills attained through STEM education include problem solving, critical thinking, creativity, curiosity, decision -making, leadership, entrepreneurship, acceptance of failure and more. Regardless of the future career path considered by these children, these skill sets go a long way to preparing them to be innovative .The ExxonMobil Educational Alliance program invests in the future of our Montana communities and schools. Through Town Pump’s more than 45-year relationship with ExxonMobil, we secure grants for Montana schools. These grants support STEM education programs within the communities we serve, allowing students to connect what they learn in the classroom with what they see in the real world. Our thanks to ExxonMobil for sharing our commit to giving back to our Montana communities. Preparing today’s children to become the innovators and inventors of tomorrow begins with a focus on STEM education programs. Many Montana students are getting that extra leg up on their futures thanks to the Educational Alliance program from ExxonMobil.