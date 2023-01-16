Helping children, providing stability & community

When it comes to helping the most vulnerable children and teenagers in their community, the Boys and Girls Club of Yellowstone County is second to none. The mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County is to “enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens.” When asked about the impact she’s seen the Club have on children in the area, Karrie Owen, vice president of donor advancement and marketing, said she couldn’t even imagine explaining it all in one sitting. “I’ve been with the organization for 12 years, and the reason I stay involved is because I have a passion for this program, and I believe our investors are making huge differences in kids' lives,” she said. “We’re changing lives and providing opportunities for kids who may not otherwise get them. I don’t think many understand the scope of the program and services we provide for kids in this community.” The Town Pump Charitable Foundation again chipped in $15,000 to be a Platinum Sponsor for the Boys and Girls Club of Yellowstone County’s Be Great Ball in 2022, the nonprofit’s biggest fundraiser of the year. They raised $87,500 in total with a total of 32 different sponsors. Owens said the Town Pump donation, and all the others throughout the year, had a direct impact on almost everything they do as an organization. “The funds raised there help provide a safe place for kids to go after school and in the summer. It helps us provide emotional support, training for our staff that works on the floor with our kids every day, programming, and supplies to help provide fun and engaging things for our kids to take part in, helps funds field trips, transportation from schools and to the Club every day, among other things. It really helps fund everything in our program,” Owens said. The Boys and Girls Club of Yellowstone County served more than 1,000 people in the last few years and 50 percent of the Club’s members receive scholarship assistance. The Club has five facilities in Yellowstone County, all serving different ages and populations of youth. The Bair Family Clubhouse serves youths ages 6 to 18 and is the Club’s flagship facility. It features a fully equipped Game Room, two outside playgrounds, state-of-the-art technology, a separate Teen Center and a fully-stocked kitchen providing multiple snacks and meals each visit. The Club’s newest clubhouse inside Medicine Crow Middle School serves up to 175 first through 12th grade students in Beartooth, Bench, and Bitterroot Elementary Schools. The Lockwood, McKinley, and Castlerock Clubhouses also serve the various neighborhoods in Yellowstone County as well. Owens said one area in which all the youths get an immediate benefit no matter where they are in their lives is help with improving their emotional, mental, and social wellness. “We’ve seen statistics showing our members are a little behind in development in those areas and ... I believe the Boys and Girls Club helps in all those areas,” she said. “Then when we have funders like Town Pump on board to help us connect with kids and meet them where we are, we can do what it takes to help them get them where they want to be. We know that every one of them is a little different, but we’re up for the challenge to meet them on that journey.” Not only that, but the Boys and Girls Club of Yellowstone County also keeps in touch with many of its members after they grow out of the program. A section of its website offers alumni a chance to reflect on what the Club meant to them and how it changed their lives. For example, Cassandra Maisel wrote in November 2022 about her memories of the Boys and Girls Club when she was a member from 2005 to 2007.She writes, “Some of my favorite moments at the Boys and Girls Club were the summer events, learning computer and typing skills in the computer lab, and hanging out with friends from other schools other than my own! ”Caryn Solberg, meanwhile, was a member in 2009 and became a junior staff member as a sophomore in high school. She wrote that her favorite moments were “hanging out with my fellow teens, volunteering, and going on field trips. The teen trips at the end of the summer were especially fun. We went to Denver, Colorado and Rapid City, South Dakota where we toured colleges, local Clubhouses, and attended some sporting events.” For more information: begreatyellowstone.org or facebook.com/begreatyellowstone