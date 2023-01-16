Food Insecurity Programs

Montana showed up BIG again for food banks
Every October 1st, Town Pump Team Members across Montana come together to help raise funds for their local food banks. Team members ask our very generous customers, players, and hotel guests if they would like to donate a dollar or two to the local food bank as part of the “Be A Friend in Deed, Help Those in Need” campaign. Every year, we are inspired by the response from our customers. We have received donations for amounts from $1 up to $5,000! THANK YOU! Every dollar donated is forwarded to the local food banks, food pantries, and soup kitchens in the communities in which they were received. There are no restrictions on how the food banks use these funds — the local boards make these decisions. In 2022, through your generosity, over $325,000 was raised. According to the Montana Food Bank Network, each dollar donated can provide up to five meals. Thank you for helping provide for over 1.6 million meals for our Montana neighbors in need.
2022 Collections By Community:
Anaconda.............................. $2,665
Belgrade/Bozeman.............. $22,765
Big Timber............................. $3,677
Billings................................. $23,255
Boulder................................. $4,800
Browning.............................. $1,443
Butte................................... $25,904
Chinook................................ $2,963
Colstrip.................................... $793
Columbia Falls....................... $2,754
Columbus.............................. $2,729
Conrad.................................. $2,055
Cut Bank.............................. $11,301
Deer Lodge........................... $4,235
Dillon.................................... $6,937
Ennis..................................... $9,974
Eureka..................................... $896
Forsyth................................. $3,389
Glendive............................... $4,896
Great Falls........................... $27,681
Hamilton............................... $9,921
Hardin...................................... $583
Havre.................................... $2,272
Helena................................ $11,435
Kalispell............................... $21,530
Laurel.................................... $6,173
Lewistown............................ $2,065
Libby..................................... $5,481
Livingston............................ $10,151
Miles City............................. $4,026
Missoula Area including
Bonner, Lolo, & Florence...... $37,887
Plains.................................... $4,494
Polson................................... $7,367
Red Lodge............................. $2,314
Ronan........................................ $95
Shelby................................... $3,785
Sidney................................... $2,411
Stevensville........................... $2,875
Superior................................ $1,213
Thompson Falls..................... $3,781
Three Forks........................... $8,472
Townsend............................. $5,925
Troy.................................... $14,745
White Sulphur Springs........... $9,033
Whitefish.............................. $1,066
Whitehall.............................. $9,885
Wolf Point……………………………..$260
Fast facts about food insecurity
Each month, over 36,000 Montana households visit a food bank, food pantry, or food kitchen. With increased costs for housing, utilities, and food, food banks are seeing an increasing number of families utilizing their services to have enough nourishing food. At the same time food banks are experiencing an increase in families needing their services, their cost of food has also increased. One food bank manager said that the cost of macaroni and cheese has increased 94% over last year. Higher fuel costs have affected delivery costs and many times it was cheaper for the Montana Food Bank Network to send one of their trucks out of state to secure the food to distribute to their network of 340 partners. In April 2022, the Town Pump Charitable Foundation made a grant to the Montana Food Bank Network to offset increased fuel costs. Town Pump understands that a food bank does not keep its doors open through food donations alone. That is why we have committed to bring much needed financial assistance for expenses such as building rent, utilities, the purchase of perishable items including meat, produce, dairy, bread, bulk food purchases, insurance, and other expenses. For the past 21 years, each fall, the Town Pump Charitable Foundation and our Town Pump family have committed ourselves to raising dollars for food banks through our “Be A Friend in Deed, Help Those in Need” campaign. This year, Town Pump worked with 115 Montana food banks, food pantries and soup kitchens providing over $1 million in direct grants. New grant recipients this year included Carroll College Student Food Pantry, Helena College Student Food Pantry, Day Eagle Hope Project in Harlem, and Seeley-Swan Community Food Bank. In the past 21 years, more than $47 million has been raised for Montana food banks, including over $11 million from the Town Pump Charitable Foundation. As a result of our working relationships with food banks, we were made aware of the need for weekend meal programs for school children. Through the “Meals for Backpacks” grant program, Town Pump provides over 110,000 backpacks (four meals in each backpack) each year. Smaller, rural area food banks are entirely staffed by volunteers. In larger communities, very few paid staff members are supplemented by volunteers. Helena Food Share reports that over 500 volunteers donated over 13,000 hours of their time making sure shelves are stocked and helping clients select food in the pantry. To all food bank volunteers, THANK YOU for being Montanans Helping Montanans.
Food Banks listed below received grants in 2022
Absarokee - Absarokee Area Food Bank
Augusta - Augusta Food Share
Alberton - Alberton Community Food Pantry
Anaconda - Anaconda Project Care
Arlee - Arlee Community Development Corporation
Ashland - St. Labre Food Pantry
Belt - Belt Food Bank
Big Fork - Big Fork Food Bank
Big Sky - Big Sky Community Food Bank/HRDC
Big Timber - Big Timber Food Bank
Billings - Billings Food Bank
Billings - Montana Rescue Mission
Billings - Family Service, Inc.
Billings - Hannah House Food Pantry
Billings - St. Vincent DePaul Billings
Billings - MSU Billings
Box Elder - St. Mary Catholic Church
Bozeman - Gallatin Valley Food Bank
Bozeman - Bobcat Relief Fund – MSU
Bridger - Bridger Community Food Bank
Browning - The Nurturing Center
Browning - Blackfeet Food Pantry
Butte - Butte Emergency Food Bank
Butte - Butte Rescue Mission
Butte - Montana Tech Foundation (Food Pantry)
Cascade - Cascade Community Food Bank
Chester - Loaves and Fishes Food Bank
Chinook - Chinook Food Bank
Choteau - Teton County Food Pantry Inc.
Colstrip - Colstrip Community Food Bank
Columbia Falls - Columbia Falls Food Bank
Columbus - Project Hope of Stillwater County
Conrad - Pondera Food Pantry
Culbertson - The County Cupboard
Cut Bank - Harvest Food Pantry
Darby - Darby Bread Box
Deer Lodge - Deer Lodge Food Pantry
Dillon - Beaverhead Community Food Pantry, Inc.
Dillon - University of Montana Western
Ennis - Madison Valley Caring and Sharing
Eureka - Tobacco Valley Food Pantry
Fairfield - Fairfield Education & Community Association
Forsyth - Samaritans Pantry
Ft. Benton - Chouteau County Food Bank
Glasgow - Valley County Emergency Food Bank
Glendive - Dawson County Food Bank
Great Falls - Great Falls FISH, Inc.
Great Falls - St. Vincent DePaul Society
Great Falls - Great Falls Rescue Mission
Great Falls - Helping Hands/1st English Evangelical Lutheran Church
Hamilton - Haven House Food Bank
Hamilton - Family Shelter of the Bitterroot, Inc.
Hardin - Helping Hands in Hardin, Inc.
Havre - Havre Community Food Bank
Havre - Feed My Sheep Soup Kitchen
Havre - MSU Northern
Helena - Helena Food Share
Hot Springs - Hot Springs Food Pantry
Joliet - The Joliet Food Bank
Kalispell - Flathead Food Bank
Kalispell - Northwest Montana Veterans Stand Down & Food Pantry
Lakeside - West Shore Food Bank
Lame Deer - Northern Cheyenne Food Bank
Laurel - Community Hope, Inc.
Lewistown - Central Montana Community Cupboard
Libby - Libby Food Pantry
Livingston - Livingston Food Pantry of Park County
Lodge Pole - Red Paint Food Pantry
Malta - Malta Food Bank
Maxville - Granite County Food Pantry
Miles City - Custer County Food Bank
Miles City - Miles City Soup Kitchen
Missoula - Missoula Food Bank
Missoula - Poverello Center, Inc.
Missoula - Hope Rescue Mission
Missoula - U of M Student Food Pantry
Noxon - Community Services Fellowship, Inc.
Plains - Community Food Pantry
Polson - Polson Loaves & Fish Food Pantry
Red Lodge - Carbon County Community Food Bank
Ronan - Bread Basket Food Pantry
Roundup - Musselshell County Food Bank
Shelby - Sagebrush Food Pantry
Shepherd - Shepherd Food Pantry
Sheridan - Ruby Valley Food Pantry
Sidney - Richland County Food Bank
Sidney - Fellowship Food Pantry
St. Ignatius - Mission Valley Food Pantry
Stanford - Judith Basin Food Pantry
Statewide - Essential Eats Distributors
Statewide - Montana Food Bank Network
Stevensville - Stevensville Pantry Partners Food Bank
Superior - Community Food Bank of Mineral County
Thompson Falls - Community Harvest Food Bank
Thompson Falls - Gospel Mountain Assembly of God Food Pantry
Three Forks - Headwaters Area Food Bank
Townsend - Broadwater Food Pantry
Troy - Troy Food Pantry
Twin Bridges - Helping Hand Food Pantry
West Yellowstone - West Yellowstone Food Bank
White Sulphur Springs - Meagher County Nutrition Coalition
Whitefish - North Valley Food Bank
Whitehall - Whitehall Area Food Pantry
Whitehall - Sincerely Paul Feeding His Sheep
Wolf Point - Montana Food Bank Network
Yaak - The Yaak Food Cupboard
Eliminating hunger, one child at a time
Research shows that 42% of Montana school children receive free school lunches or reduced pricing. But over the weekend, these same children are at a considerable risk of going hungry. Montana students most at risk of food insecurity are also the ones most affected by the achievement gap and poor academic outcomes that can have a life-long impact. These students rely on their school cafeterias for most of their nutrition during the week. Since these cafeteria programs are not available over the weekend, many school districts have Weekend Backpack Programs. Weekend Backpack Programs are not new. In 2008, the Montana Food Bank Network piloted a weekend meals program through discretely placing meals in a student’s backpack while the student was out of the classroom for recess. The success of this pilot program has led to the statewide growth of “Backpack Meals.” Today, the Montana Food Bank Network partners with over 130 schools to provide over 5,000 weekend “backpacks” for Montana children. Several food banks have their own programs. In Missoula, the Missoula Food Bank and Community Center provides over 1,000 backpacks each week through their “Kids EmPower Pack” program. The Great Falls Community Food Bank provides “backpacks” to all Great Falls Schools through their “Backpacks 4 Kids” program. And, in Helena, over 1,000 backpacks go home every weekend through their “Kid Packs” program. While “backpack meals” may be unique to each Montana community, a “backpack” will include enough food to replace the meals a child would receive in school (e.g., two breakfast options, two lunch options, two snack items, fresh or canned fruit, shelf-stable milk, and juice).Starting this year, the Missoula Food Bank and Community Center has increased the budget so that each pack has two additional entrees for supper, another fresh fruit, a shelf stable fruit snack, an additional protein-rich snack, and an additional grain-rich snack. Every dollar donated to this program supports healthy, nutritious food for kids enrolled in this program. Federal reimbursement is not available for food provided by backpack programs. Most Montana backpack programs are run through food banks, food pantries, schools, and civic organizations that are already providing emergency and supplemental food assistance for families in need. These groups are dependent on grants, donations, and fundraisers to cover their costs. Since 2016, the Town Pump Charitable Foundation has provided $3 million in funding for backpack programs. In 2022, the Foundation funded 90 backpack programs in 73 Montana communities with grants totaling $560,000.Backpack programs have been shown to decrease absenteeism, behavioral trips to the principal’s office, and trips to the school nurse for hunger related ailments. All these factors lead to more instructional time in the classroom for students, which lead to better academic outcomes for food insecure children. By providing kids with the nutrients they need when they are away from school, they show up on Monday morning healthy and ready to learn. For more information: townpumpfoundation.com/backpacks
Organizations in the following communities received 2022 Meals for Backpacks grants totaling $560,000
Arlee
Ashland
Belgrade
Bigfork
Billings
Billings
Boulder
Bozeman
Browning
Butte
Chester/Joplin/Inverness
Columbia Falls
Columbus
Conrad
Corvallis
Cut Bank
Darby
Deer Lodge
Drummond
Eureka
Florence
Fort Benton
Frazer
Glasgow
Glendive
Gold Creek
Great Falls
Hamilton
Hardin
Harlem
Harlowton
Havre
Heart Butte
Helena
Hinsdale
Kalispell
Lakeside
Lame Deer
Laurel
Lavina
Lewistown
Libby
Livingston
Lockwood
Lodge Grass
Miles City
Missoula
Pablo
Polson
Pryor
Red Lodge
Rocky Boy
Ronan
Roundup
Shelby
Shepherd
Sidney
St. Ignatius
St. Regis
Stevensville
Superior
Thompson Falls/Plains
Townsend
Trego
Troy
Victor
Westby
Whitefish
Whitehall
Wibaux
Wolf Point
Wyola
Corwin Motors: tackling food insecurity in Flathead Valley
Fighting food insecurity in Montana has been a major charitable cause for Town Pump for over 20 years, but we at Town Pump are not alone in that effort. Corwin Motors and Honda, a car dealership in Kalispell located adjacent to a Town Pump food store, also shares that commitment. The dealership recently donated $10,000 each to the Flathead Food Bank, North Valley Food Bank, Columbia Falls Food Bank, and the Bigfork Food Bank. Corwin’s donation helped those food banks obtain Town Pump’s matching grant during its annual fundraising campaign. “For us, it’s important to give back to the people who need us the most,” said Chris Rembaugh, Corwin’s general manager. “Our charitable focus is on the hungry, and women and children in distress. That’s our strategy.”Rembaugh added that Corwin also donated $5,000 to a weekend backpack program for Columbia Falls, “which sends kids home with meals so they can get through the weekend,” and $5,000 to the Flathead school snack program, “which provides snacks to 1,800 elementary school kids during and after school.”Rembaugh said 2022 is the fourth year for the contributions and follows the company’s “strategic direction” in charitable giving. “We are focused on the folks that are most food insecure,” he said.