Food Insecurity Programs

Montana showed up BIG again for food banks

Every October 1st, Town Pump Team Members across Montana come together to help raise funds for their local food banks. Team members ask our very generous customers, players, and hotel guests if they would like to donate a dollar or two to the local food bank as part of the “Be A Friend in Deed, Help Those in Need” campaign. Every year, we are inspired by the response from our customers. We have received donations for amounts from $1 up to $5,000! THANK YOU! Every dollar donated is forwarded to the local food banks, food pantries, and soup kitchens in the communities in which they were received. There are no restrictions on how the food banks use these funds — the local boards make these decisions. In 2022, through your generosity, over $325,000 was raised. According to the Montana Food Bank Network, each dollar donated can provide up to five meals. Thank you for helping provide for over 1.6 million meals for our Montana neighbors in need.

2022 Collections By Community:

Anaconda.............................. $2,665

Belgrade/Bozeman.............. $22,765

Big Timber............................. $ 3,677

Billings................................. $23,255

Boulder................................. $4,800

Browning.............................. $1,443

Butte................................... $25,904

Chinook................................ $2,963

Colstrip.................................... $793

Columbia Falls....................... $2,754

Columbus.............................. $2,729

Conrad.................................. $2,055

Cut Bank.............................. $11,301

Deer Lodge........................... $4,235

Dillon.................................... $6,937

Ennis..................................... $9,974

Eureka..................................... $896

Forsyth................................. $3,389

Glendive............................... $4,896

Great Falls........................... $27,681

Hamilton............................... $9,921

Hardin...................................... $583

Havre.................................... $2,272

Helena................................ $11,435

Kalispell............................... $21,530

Laurel.................................... $6,173

Lewistown............................ $2,065

Libby..................................... $5,481

Livingston............................ $10,151

Miles City............................. $4,026

Missoula Area including

Bonner, Lolo, & Florence...... $37,887

Plains.................................... $4,494

Polson................................... $7,367

Red Lodge............................. $2,314

Ronan........................................ $95

Shelby................................... $3,785

Sidney................................... $2,411

Stevensville........................... $ 2,875

Superior................................ $1,213

Thompson Falls..................... $3,781

Three Forks........................... $8,472

Townsend............................. $5,925

Troy.................................... $14,745

White Sulphur Springs........... $9,033

Whitefish.............................. $1,066

Whitehall.............................. $9,885

Wolf Point……………………………..$260

Fast facts about food insecurity

Each month, over 36,000 Montana households visit a food bank, food pantry, or food kitchen. With increased costs for housing, utilities, and food, food banks are seeing an increasing number of families utilizing their services to have enough nourishing food. At the same time food banks are experiencing an increase in families needing their services, their cost of food has also increased. One food bank manager said that the cost of macaroni and cheese has increased 94% over last year. Higher fuel costs have affected delivery costs and many times it was cheaper for the Montana Food Bank Network to send one of their trucks out of state to secure the food to distribute to their network of 340 partners. In April 2022, the Town Pump Charitable Foundation made a grant to the Montana Food Bank Network to offset increased fuel costs. Town Pump understands that a food bank does not keep its doors open through food donations alone. That is why we have committed to bring much needed financial assistance for expenses such as building rent, utilities, the purchase of perishable items including meat, produce, dairy, bread, bulk food purchases, insurance, and other expenses. For the past 21 years, each fall, the Town Pump Charitable Foundation and our Town Pump family have committed ourselves to raising dollars for food banks through our “Be A Friend in Deed, Help Those in Need” campaign. This year, Town Pump worked with 115 Montana food banks, food pantries and soup kitchens providing over $1 million in direct grants. New grant recipients this year included Carroll College Student Food Pantry, Helena College Student Food Pantry, Day Eagle Hope Project in Harlem, and Seeley-Swan Community Food Bank. In the past 21 years, more than $47 million has been raised for Montana food banks, including over $11 million from the Town Pump Charitable Foundation. As a result of our working relationships with food banks, we were made aware of the need for weekend meal programs for school children. Through the “Meals for Backpacks” grant program, Town Pump provides over 110,000 backpacks (four meals in each backpack) each year. Smaller, rural area food banks are entirely staffed by volunteers. In larger communities, very few paid staff members are supplemented by volunteers. Helena Food Share reports that over 500 volunteers donated over 13,000 hours of their time making sure shelves are stocked and helping clients select food in the pantry. To all food bank volunteers, THANK YOU for being Montanans Helping Montanans.

Food Banks listed below received grants in 2022

Absarokee - Absarokee Area Food Bank

Augusta - Augusta Food Share

Alberton - Alberton Community Food Pantry

Anaconda - Anaconda Project Care

Arlee - Arlee Community Development Corporation

Ashland - St. Labre Food Pantry

Belt - Belt Food Bank

Big Fork - Big Fork Food Bank

Big Sky - Big Sky Community Food Bank/HRDC

Big Timber - Big Timber Food Bank

Billings - Billings Food Bank

Billings - Montana Rescue Mission

Billings - Family Service, Inc.

Billings - Hannah House Food Pantry

Billings - St. Vincent DePaul Billings

Billings - MSU Billings

Box Elder - St. Mary Catholic Church

Bozeman - Gallatin Valley Food Bank

Bozeman - Bobcat Relief Fund – MSU

Bridger - Bridger Community Food Bank

Browning - The Nurturing Center

Browning - Blackfeet Food Pantry

Butte - Butte Emergency Food Bank

Butte - Butte Rescue Mission

Butte - Montana Tech Foundation (Food Pantry)

Cascade - Cascade Community Food Bank

Chester - Loaves and Fishes Food Bank

Chinook - Chinook Food Bank

Choteau - Teton County Food Pantry Inc.

Colstrip - Colstrip Community Food Bank

Columbia Falls - Columbia Falls Food Bank

Columbus - Project Hope of Stillwater County

Conrad - Pondera Food Pantry

Culbertson - The County Cupboard

Cut Bank - Harvest Food Pantry

Darby - Darby Bread Box

Deer Lodge - Deer Lodge Food Pantry

Dillon - Beaverhead Community Food Pantry, Inc.

Dillon - University of Montana Western

Ennis - Madison Valley Caring and Sharing

Eureka - Tobacco Valley Food Pantry

Fairfield - Fairfield Education & Community Association

Forsyth - Samaritans Pantry

Ft. Benton - Chouteau County Food Bank

Glasgow - Valley County Emergency Food Bank

Glendive - Dawson County Food Bank

Great Falls - Great Falls FISH, Inc.

Great Falls - St. Vincent DePaul Society

Great Falls - Great Falls Rescue Mission

Great Falls - Helping Hands/1st English Evangelical Lutheran Church

Hamilton - Haven House Food Bank

Hamilton - Family Shelter of the Bitterroot, Inc.

Hardin - Helping Hands in Hardin, Inc.

Havre - Havre Community Food Bank

Havre - Feed My Sheep Soup Kitchen

Havre - MSU Northern

Helena - Helena Food Share

Hot Springs - Hot Springs Food Pantry

Joliet - The Joliet Food Bank

Kalispell - Flathead Food Bank

Kalispell - Northwest Montana Veterans Stand Down & Food Pantry

Lakeside - West Shore Food Bank

Lame Deer - Northern Cheyenne Food Bank

Laurel - Community Hope, Inc.

Lewistown - Central Montana Community Cupboard

Libby - Libby Food Pantry

Livingston - Livingston Food Pantry of Park County

Lodge Pole - Red Paint Food Pantry

Malta - Malta Food Bank

Maxville - Granite County Food Pantry

Miles City - Custer County Food Bank

Miles City - Miles City Soup Kitchen

Missoula - Missoula Food Bank

Missoula - Poverello Center, Inc.

Missoula - Hope Rescue Mission

Missoula - U of M Student Food Pantry

Noxon - Community Services Fellowship, Inc.

Plains - Community Food Pantry

Polson - Polson Loaves & Fish Food Pantry

Red Lodge - Carbon County Community Food Bank

Ronan - Bread Basket Food Pantry

Roundup - Musselshell County Food Bank

Shelby - Sagebrush Food Pantry

Shepherd - Shepherd Food Pantry

Sheridan - Ruby Valley Food Pantry

Sidney - Richland County Food Bank

Sidney - Fellowship Food Pantry

St. Ignatius - Mission Valley Food Pantry

Stanford - Judith Basin Food Pantry

Statewide - Essential Eats Distributors

Statewide - Montana Food Bank Network

Stevensville - Stevensville Pantry Partners Food Bank

Superior - Community Food Bank of Mineral County

Thompson Falls - Community Harvest Food Bank

Thompson Falls - Gospel Mountain Assembly of God Food Pantry

Three Forks - Headwaters Area Food Bank

Townsend - Broadwater Food Pantry

Troy - Troy Food Pantry

Twin Bridges - Helping Hand Food Pantry

West Yellowstone - West Yellowstone Food Bank

White Sulphur Springs - Meagher County Nutrition Coalition

Whitefish - North Valley Food Bank

Whitehall - Whitehall Area Food Pantry

Whitehall - Sincerely Paul Feeding His Sheep

Wolf Point - Montana Food Bank Network

Yaak - The Yaak Food Cupboard

Eliminating hunger, one child at a time

Research shows that 42% of Montana school children receive free school lunches or reduced pricing. But over the weekend, these same children are at a considerable risk of going hungry. Montana students most at risk of food insecurity are also the ones most affected by the achievement gap and poor academic outcomes that can have a life-long impact. These students rely on their school cafeterias for most of their nutrition during the week. Since these cafeteria programs are not available over the weekend, many school districts have Weekend Backpack Programs. Weekend Backpack Programs are not new. In 2008, the Montana Food Bank Network piloted a weekend meals program through discretely placing meals in a student’s backpack while the student was out of the classroom for recess. The success of this pilot program has led to the statewide growth of “Backpack Meals.” Today, the Montana Food Bank Network partners with over 130 schools to provide over 5,000 weekend “backpacks” for Montana children. Several food banks have their own programs. In Missoula, the Missoula Food Bank and Community Center provides over 1,000 backpacks each week through their “Kids EmPower Pack” program. The Great Falls Community Food Bank provides “backpacks” to all Great Falls Schools through their “Backpacks 4 Kids” program. And, in Helena, over 1,000 backpacks go home every weekend through their “Kid Packs” program. While “backpack meals” may be unique to each Montana community, a “backpack” will include enough food to replace the meals a child would receive in school (e.g., two breakfast options, two lunch options, two snack items, fresh or canned fruit, shelf-stable milk, and juice).Starting this year, the Missoula Food Bank and Community Center has increased the budget so that each pack has two additional entrees for supper, another fresh fruit, a shelf stable fruit snack, an additional protein-rich snack, and an additional grain-rich snack. Every dollar donated to this program supports healthy, nutritious food for kids enrolled in this program. Federal reimbursement is not available for food provided by backpack programs. Most Montana backpack programs are run through food banks, food pantries, schools, and civic organizations that are already providing emergency and supplemental food assistance for families in need. These groups are dependent on grants, donations, and fundraisers to cover their costs. Since 2016, the Town Pump Charitable Foundation has provided $3 million in funding for backpack programs. In 2022, the Foundation funded 90 backpack programs in 73 Montana communities with grants totaling $560,000.Backpack programs have been shown to decrease absenteeism, behavioral trips to the principal’s office, and trips to the school nurse for hunger related ailments. All these factors lead to more instructional time in the classroom for students, which lead to better academic outcomes for food insecure children. By providing kids with the nutrients they need when they are away from school, they show up on Monday morning healthy and ready to learn. For more information: townpumpfoundation.com/backpacks

Organizations in the following communities received 2022 Meals for Backpacks grants totaling $560,000

Arlee

Ashland

Belgrade

Bigfork

Billings

Billings

Boulder

Bozeman

Browning

Butte

Chester/Joplin/Inverness

Columbia Falls

Columbus

Conrad

Corvallis

Cut Bank

Darby

Deer Lodge

Drummond

Eureka

Florence

Fort Benton

Frazer

Glasgow

Glendive

Gold Creek

Great Falls

Hamilton

Hardin

Harlem

Harlowton

Havre

Heart Butte

Helena

Hinsdale

Kalispell

Lakeside

Lame Deer

Laurel

Lavina

Lewistown

Libby

Livingston

Lockwood

Lodge Grass

Miles City

Missoula

Pablo

Polson

Pryor

Red Lodge

Rocky Boy

Ronan

Roundup

Shelby

Shepherd

Sidney

St. Ignatius

St. Regis

Stevensville

Superior

Thompson Falls/Plains

Townsend

Trego

Troy

Victor

Westby

Whitefish

Whitehall

Wibaux

Wolf Point

Wyola

Corwin Motors: tackling food insecurity in Flathead Valley

Fighting food insecurity in Montana has been a major charitable cause for Town Pump for over 20 years, but we at Town Pump are not alone in that effort. Corwin Motors and Honda, a car dealership in Kalispell located adjacent to a Town Pump food store, also shares that commitment. The dealership recently donated $10,000 each to the Flathead Food Bank, North Valley Food Bank, Columbia Falls Food Bank, and the Bigfork Food Bank. Corwin’s donation helped those food banks obtain Town Pump’s matching grant during its annual fundraising campaign. “For us, it’s important to give back to the people who need us the most,” said Chris Rembaugh, Corwin’s general manager. “Our charitable focus is on the hungry, and women and children in distress. That’s our strategy.”Rembaugh added that Corwin also donated $5,000 to a weekend backpack program for Columbia Falls, “which sends kids home with meals so they can get through the weekend,” and $5,000 to the Flathead school snack program, “which provides snacks to 1,800 elementary school kids during and after school.”Rembaugh said 2022 is the fourth year for the contributions and follows the company’s “strategic direction” in charitable giving. “We are focused on the folks that are most food insecure,” he said.