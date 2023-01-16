Fake & Fatal - One Pill can Kill public awareness campaign

After conducting funeral services for three of his young parishioners who died from fentanyl poisoning, Father Patrick Baretta reached out to Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher asking what the community can do to stop further deaths. On September 8, 2022, Chief Executive Gallagher hosted a meeting of the Butte Community Action Team to discuss the fentanyl crisis and other addiction issues. The meeting was attended by over 120 concerned parents, educators, local clergy, law enforcement officers, business leaders, and the medical community. From this September meeting, two action steps were taken: A group focused solely on the fentanyl crisis was formed to take immediate action. On October 17, 2022, over twenty groups came back together to develop a strategic plan for “Substance Use Disorder. ”On December 12, 2022, the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department released a strategic plan for “Substance Use Disorder.” In early January 2023, work groups will be formed to address each focus and action area in the strategic plan. The fentanyl crisis was deemed to be time-critical. This group started exploring avenues to create awareness that with the potential for street pills to contain a potentially deadly dose of fentanyl “One Pill Can Kill.” The One Pill Can Kill campaign is a DEA campaign and the Butte group adapted it to the Butte community. Parents, friends, and siblings of individuals who have lost their lives to fentanyl wanted to tell their story of grief with the hope that lives can be saved. Social media campaigns utilizing Hulu, YouTube, Spotify, Snapchat, Pandora, and Device ID targeting were started on December 1, 2022. The campaign was supplemented with print advertising, banner ads, Facebook posts, and Eblasts. The use of these media channels is to drive people to the website keepbuttesafe.com where more information is available. Initial funding for the One Pill Can Kill campaign came from a $100,000 grant from Town Pump. While this campaign focuses on Butte families, the assets can be used by any Montana community to start conversations about the deadly nature of fentanyl in Montana. For more information: keepbuttesafe.com, facebook.com/keepbuttesafe, instagram.com/keepbuttesafe